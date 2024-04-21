Max Verstappen won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday (spoiler alert), but there was plenty of drama to dig into behind him for our F1 news.

Lando Norris took an excellent second place for McLaren while Sergio Perez rounded off the podium for Red Bull, but it was further back where some of the real drama was…

Daniel Ricciardo on Lance Stroll incident: ‘F*** that guy’

At the end of the first Safety Car period, a concertina effect brought about in part by a lock-up from Fernando Alonso saw Daniel Ricciardo slowing at a faster rate than usual in P9, but Lance Stroll piled into the back of the RB driver, forcing his retirement.

While Stroll was eventually handed a penalty for that moment, it is safe to say Ricciardo was not best pleased at all, having had arguably his best weekend of the season up until that point.

Speaking to reporters in Shanghai after he retired, he said: “I’d slowly started to calm down, and then I was told what Lance thinks of the incident.

“Apparently, I’m an idiot, and it was my fault. That made my blood boil, because it’s clear as day and it’s also behind a Safety Car.

“The only thing you’ve got to do is watch the car in front. We can’t predict what the leader is going to do. The race doesn’t start until the control line.

“I’m doing my best not to say what I want to say, but f*ck that guy. And I’m being nice, too! But if that’s what he thinks…”

Lance Stroll stands his ground in response to Ricciardo incident

Having been caught seemingly off-guard by the incident, Stroll used the word “idiot” on team radio in describing Ricciardo initially after the moment, but stopped short of a public apology after the race.

“I don’t know, but I find it’s just – I got a penalty because of the end result that I hit Ricciardo, but it’s not like everything was normal and I just ploughed into the back of him,” he explained.

“It was a really odd concertina effect that I would have liked to see the stewards take into consideration maybe a little bit more.

“I guess a little bit wrong place [at the wrong time] too, you know, I was on his gearbox kind of thing and ready for the restart and just very unlucky – we were having a good race until then, so it’s a shame.”

Penalties for Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and more in busy day for FIA

So Stroll was given a 10-second penalty for his infraction, along with two penalty points, as was Kevin Magnussen for punting Yuki Tsunoda off the track and forcing his retirement.

Logan Sargeant was also given the same punishment for overtaking under Safety Car conditions, but to add insult to injury on this day of all days, Ricciardo will take a three-place grid penalty in Miami for overtaking Nico Hulkenberg while the Safety Car was out.

The stewards did not accept his explanation, and he’ll be glad to have a bit of time off, no doubt.

Elsewhere, after a scary moment in which Pierre Gasly knocked into an Alpine mechanic at a pit stop, the team were fined €10,000 for an unsafe pit stop.

Toto Wolff on Mercedes W15: ‘It’s not an OK car’

After a somewhat anonymous day by their standards, George Russell finishing sixth and Lewis Hamilton recovering from 18th to 9th, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted their day was “not good enough” in China.

While planned upgrades for Miami bring hope of improvement, he has not been as full of praise about this year’s creation as he has in weeks gone by.

He told Sky Sports F1 after the race of the W15: “No, no, it’s not an OK car.

“I think we can see what the mistakes were on the car. I think we wanted to go a bit more aggressive to see if it is something that is so different that we need to do on the car.

“You can see Lewis today who took it on, that was maybe a step too far.”

Could way F1 points are given out be about to change?

A report from Autosport has emerged claiming the points system in Formula 1 may be about to be tweaked for next season, offering points down to 12th place.

While the current numbers given out would be unaffected down to seventh place, there is a reported proposal brought about by smaller teams to the F1 Commission to pay out points on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from P8 to P12 instead, as a way of spicing up racing in the midfield and making it more consequential.

Changing the way points are given out in F1 are rare, but watch this space on that one.

