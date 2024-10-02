F1 news: Christian Horner on Daniel Ricciardo ‘ejection’ as $3.5m bonus surfaces

Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Christian Horner discussing Daniel Ricciardo’s “immediate ejection” and a big-money bonus for the former VCARB driver after his Singapore Grand Prix gift to Max Verstappen.

Let’s hurtle through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Christian Horner, Daniel Ricciardo bonus and more

Christian Horner recalls Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘immediate ejection’ near miss

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has recalled how Daniel Ricciardo was “ejected” from the Mercedes garage after a cheeky stunt with a television camera.

Ricciardo strode into the Mercedes garage during a rain delay at Monza in 2017, zooming in on sensitive areas – including the exposed rear brake ducts – of the title-winning W07 car.

Horner quipped that he was surprised that Toto Wolff, his opposite number at Mercedes, “didn’t eject him immediately” as Ricciardo explored the garage.

Daniel Ricciardo jokes of ‘$3.5million bonus’ if Red Bull win F1 2024 titles

Daniel Ricciardo has quipped that he could be in for a bonus of $3.5million if his fastest lap at the Singapore Grand Prix helps Red Bull and Max Verstappen retain their titles in F1 2024.

Ricciardo set the fastest lap in the closing stages in Singapore, crucially taking the bonus point away from McLaren and Lando Norris, with Verstappen issuing his gratitude to his former team-mate over team radio after the race.

Ricciardo has revealed that he was told that he is in for a multi-million dollar bonus for helping Verstappen and Red Bull’s title charge.

Christian Horner admits Daniel Ricciardo denied ‘perfect world’ farewell

Christian Horner has admitted that Red Bull would have ideally waited until the end of the F1 2024 season to drop Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull have been criticised for their handling of Ricciardo’s departure, with the popular Australian forced to field questions over his future throughout the Singapore GP weekend with no announcement forthcoming before being treated to a guard of honour after the race.

Horner has conceded Red Bull would have given him a more fitting farewell in a “perfect world”, but have acted now in order to get “answers for the bigger picture in terms of drivers.”

Oscar Piastri warns no ‘blank cheque’ for Lando Norris with McLaren team orders

Oscar Piastri is insistent that Lando Norris has no “blank cheque” with McLaren team orders for the rest of F1 2024, claiming he will only help his team-mate if it “makes sense.”

McLaren have signalled a willingness to “bias” towards Norris for the rest of the F1 2024 season as they aim to beat Red Bull to a title double.

Piastri is willing to play ball, but has laid down some concrete terms and conditions.

Max Verstappen ready to host more press conferences as FIA row rumbles on

Max Verstappen has declared that he is prepared to host more impromtu press conferences in the F1 paddock in light of his swearing row with the FIA.

Verstappen was sanctioned for swearing in a press conference in Singapore, with the Red Bull driver responding by remaining tightlipped in FIA media gatherings for the remainder of the weekend – even holding an impromptu press conference in the paddock after qualifying.

With drivers in other categories, including WRC legend Sebastien Ogier, also taking a stand against the governing body, Verstappen is unafraid to keep his protest going.

