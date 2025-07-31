Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes new evidence over Christian Horner’s next move after the Ferrari door closed with a new contract for Fred Vasseur.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Christian Horner return option shuts as Ferrari confirms new Fred Vasseur contract

Christian Horner’s hopes of a swift return to F1 with Ferrari are over after team principal Fred Vasseur signed a new contract.

Ferrari confirmed on Thursday morning that Vasseur has agreed a new deal to remain in charge, ending weeks of speculation over the Frenchman’s future.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this year that Ferrari made an approach to Horner prior to his Red Bull exit.

Martin Brundle: Jos Verstappen effectively Red Bull team principal since F1 2024

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says Jos Verstappen has effectively been team principal of Red Bull since he called for Christian Horner to resign in early 2024.

Horner was ‘released’ from his role as Red Bull team principal earlier this month after more than 20 years in charge, with Laurent Mekies installed as his successor as chief executive and team boss.

Mr Verstappen famously warned that Red Bull would “explode” if Horner remained in place at last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen committed to Red Bull for F1 2026 after Mercedes rumours

Max Verstappen has confirmed he will remain a Red Bull driver for the F1 2026 season after rumours of a move to Mercedes.

Despite being officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, Verstappen had been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes over recent weeks.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday that George Russell is expected to sign a multi-year contract extension with Mercedes.

Aston Martin Lagonda to sell stake in F1 team

Aston Martin Lagonda, the automotive brand that lends its name to the F1 team, is set to sell its stake in the Silverstone-based outfit.

The planned sale of a stake of the Aston Martin Formula 1 team is set to value the operation at well over £2billion.

The British car marque has announced that it expects to release its minority stake in the F1 team in the third quarter of this year in a £110 million transaction.

Lewis Hamilton sheds more light on Ferrari ‘documents’

Lewis Hamilton has shed more light on the “documents” he has been submitting to Maranello in the hope of getting his Ferrari career back on track.

Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com at the Belgian Grand Prix that he has been “going the extra mile” to rescue his stalling stint at Ferrari.

He added that he will “refuse” to follow in the footsteps of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, established champions who failed to add to their title tallies in red.

