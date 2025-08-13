Wednesday’s F1 news includes a new prediction over Christian Horner’s next move as Lewis Hamilton comes under fire for “typical” behaviour at Ferrari.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Christian Horner tipped to find ‘only thing missing’ with F1 return

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos says a team ownership role was “the only thing missing” for Christian Horner during his Red Bull tenure.

And he believes the recently ousted team principal will seek to put that right when he returns to F1 in “a few years.”

Horner was dismissed by Red Bull in the aftermath of last month’s British Grand Prix, bringing his two-decade tenure to an abrupt end.

Read more: Christian Horner tipped to find ‘only thing missing’ in new F1 return prediction

Bernie Ecclestone renews criticism of ‘political’ Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has renewed his criticism of Lewis Hamilton, claiming it was not “the right decision” for Ferrari to sign him for the F1 2025 season.

And he reckons Hamilton’s “political” response to the team’s difficulties is “typical” of both the seven-time World Champion and Ferrari.

Hamilton raised doubts over his Ferrari future following his latest challenging weekend in Hungary.

Read more: Bernie Ecclestone points finger at ‘political’ Lewis Hamilton as ‘typical’ response highlighted

Interview: Peter Bayer on the Racing Bulls revolution

Racing Bulls chief executive Peter Bayer has lifted the lid on how the sister Red Bull outfit has finally stepped out of the senior team’s shadow.

The Faenza-based team, long used as a training ground for future Red Bull F1 drivers, has struggled with an image problem over the years, with its 2020 AlphaTauri rebrand failing to make an impression.

The team has been rejuvenated off track in 2025 with Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson starring in arguably the most entertaining social media clips in the paddock.

Read more: How Racing Bulls has stepped out from the shadow of Red Bull

Logan Sargeant under new management

Former Williams driver Logan Sargeant has announced that he is now under the management of Oliver Gavin Management as he prepares a return to motor racing.

Sargeant was dropped by Williams almost a year ago with Franco Colapinto contesting the final nine races of 2024 in his place.

The American driver stepped away from racing in February following a bruising period.

Read more: Former F1 driver’s racing comeback revealed as major announcement made

Nico Rosberg has ‘no passion for racing’ as Sky F1 pundit launches stinging criticism

Nico Rosberg’s decision to retire after beating Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the F1 2016 title proved he has “no passion for racing.”

That is the opinion of Rosberg’s fellow Sky F1 pundit and 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, who said the German’s call to walk away went against his racing instincts.

Rosberg famously announced his retirement five days after winning the 2016 title in a nailbiting decider in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Nico Rosberg has ‘no passion for racing’ as fellow Sky F1 pundit takes aim