Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Christian Horner’s prediction over Red Bull’s F1 2026 prospects being dismissed as Ferrari confirm the worst-kept secret of F1 2025 after Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification in China.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Red Bull tipped to ‘surprise’ as Christian Horner warning dismissed

Former McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya has tipped Red Bull to spring a “surprise” with its new power unit for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after Christian Horner, the recently departed Red Bull team principal, admitted that it would be “embarrassing” for rival manufacturers if the team produces a stronger engine at the first attempt.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time next season via its newly established Powertrains division, working in collaboration with US marque Ford.

Ferrari confirms worst-kept secret after Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP DSQ

Fred Vasseur has confirmed that Ferrari was forced to raise the ride height of its F1 2025 car after Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix.

And he has admitted that the team “lost our way a bit” at the start of the season as it struggled with “quality issues” and execution on race weekends.

Hamilton was disqualified from the second round of F1 2025 for excessive skid-block wear, bringing Ferrari’s ride-height concerns to the fore.

FIA leading the way in campaign against online abuse

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, the FIA’s Erin Bourke has lifted the lid on how F1’s governing body is leading the way in tackling online abuse.

Launched in 2023, the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse initiative is starting to realise tangible results off the back of two years of research and painstaking awareness campaigns as it closes in on its first prosecution.

Fred Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton ‘exaggerates’ problems at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton “sometimes exaggerates the problems he sees” at Ferrari in F1 2025 with his “extreme” outbursts in the media only making things “worse.”

That is the astonishing claim of Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, who says the seven-time World Champion is “too hard” on both the car and himself.

Hamilton cast doubt over his future during a disappointing weekend in Hungary earlier this month, suggesting that Ferrari should consider replacing him.

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari switch dismissed as ‘commercial operation’

Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move to Ferrari was a “commercial operation” with 90 per cent of the workforce at Maranello against the signing of the seven-time World Champion.

That is the claim of former Ferrari driver Arturo Merzario.

Hamilton replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari at the start of this season.

