Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Christian Horner leading tributes to Red Bull icon Felix Baumgartner as his former employer is warned of a “disaster” if Max Verstappen leaves for Mercedes.

Let’s dive straight into the day’s main F1 news headlines…

F1 news: Christian Horner leads tributes to Red Bull legend Felix Baumgartner

Christian Horner, the former Red Bull F1 team principal, has led tributes to Felix Baumgartner following the death of the iconic daredevil and skydiver.

Baumgartner, 56, died on Thursday following a paragliding accident in Italy.

He rose to fame in 2012 after jumping to Earth from the edge of space as part of the Red Bull Stratos project.

F1 news: McLaren warn of Red Bull ‘disaster’ if Max Verstappen leaves for Mercedes

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, has warned that the departure of Max Verstappen would prove a “disaster” for Red Bull.

It was claimed earlier this week that Mercedes chief executive Ola Kallenius has approved Verstappen’s proposed move from Red Bull for the F1 2026 season.

Brown has admitted that he would prefer Verstappen to stay put, quipping that the prospect of the reigning four-time World Champion in a 2026-spec Mercedes is “pretty uncomfortable” for McLaren.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton in ‘conflict’ with Ferrari brand?

Guenther Steiner, the former Haas F1 team principal, has claimed that is “sometimes a conflict” between the Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari brands.

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes at the start of F1 2025 in one of the biggest transfers in the sport’s history.

Despite a lack of on-track success, the partnership between Hamilton and Ferrari has already proven a commercial juggernaut.

F1 news: Jonathan Wheatley lifts lid on Red Bull exit after Sauber switch

Jonathan Wheatley revealed how an article published after the 2024 Miami Grand Prix created a “difficult situation at work” for him at Red Bull.

A report after last year’s Miami race claimed that Wheatley had ambitions of moving into an F1 team boss role after almost two decades as Red Bull sporting director.

The claim emerged just days after Adrian Newey announced his decision to leave Red Bull, with Wheatley’s move to Sauber announced last summer.

F1 news: Adrian Newey reveals warm welcome at Aston Martin

Adrian Newey has revealed that the Aston Martin team has been “very welcoming” since his arrival from Red Bull at the start of F1 2025.

And he claimed that “hasn’t always been the case” when he has joined new teams in Formula 1.

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history with involvement in more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles for the likes of Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

