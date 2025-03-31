Another day, another race week as we start bringing you F1 news ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

It will be the start of the first triple-header of the season, but there is much to talk about before the racing gets underway this weekend – so let’s catch up with Monday’s headlines, shall we?

F1 news: Claire Williams signs with key Williams sponsor

Former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has become an ambassador for Spanish bank Santander, which also happens to be a key partner for her former team.

Williams, the daughter of late team founder Sir Frank Williams, spent more than seven years as deputy team principal of the F1 team between 2013 and 2020.

Haas unveil new look for the Japanese Grand Prix

While eyes are on Red Bull for their changed livery for the Japanese Grand Prix, Haas unveiled a one-off design of their own for Suzuka that pays homage to the ‘sakura’ – or cherry blossoms – that have made for a floral livery.

The team have chosen this design for the start of cherry blossom season in Japan, having teamed up with Japanese brand Toyota with a technical partnership last year.

Lawrence Stroll to bolster investment into Aston Martin F1 team

Aston Martin is set to sell its shares in its Formula 1 team, with Lawrence Stroll and Yew Tree Consortium set to increase its stake in the team to approximately one third.

Stroll, who owns a minority stake in the Aston Martin brand itself and sits as its executive chairman, said this will reaffirm his long-term commitment to Formula 1, with the move not set to impact Aston Martin’s long-term sponsorship of the team.

“This proposed investment further underscores my conviction in this extraordinary brand, and commitment to ensuring Aston Martin has the strongest possible platform for creating long-term value while reducing equity dilution via this premium subscription, which should greatly reassure shareholders, as I again increase my long-term ownership in the company,” he said.

“Today’s proposed investment, priced at a premium to the market price, and the forthcoming proposed sale of the Aston Martin F1 Team shares owned by Aston Martin at a premium to book value, is expected to generate significant additional liquidity for the group, of over £125m.

“With a long-term sponsorship agreement cementing the existing relationship between Aston Martin and the Aston Martin F1 Team, our brand will remain present and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport for many years to come.”

‘Car built for Max Verstappen’ myth cleared by ex-Red Bull junior

Former Toro Rosso driver Jaime Alguersuari was quick to dismiss the long-held theory that Red Bull tailor the build of their cars to Max Verstappen, insisting that to be a myth – but what Verstappen can do is deal with adversity better than those around him.

“There’s this whole story that the car is built around Max. There’s no engineer in the world that builds a car for a certain driving style,” he told talkSPORT.

“It’s crystal clear that Max has a very pointy driving style and a very certain driving style, which he has developed during years and experience and knowledge, which is unbelievable the way he drives and the way he just performs.

“Nobody is able – and I want to be very clear with that – nobody is able to cope with the problems that Max might be able to feel.

“Let’s say he starts to feel grainy on the front left and starts to feel understeer. And the way he handles certain situations, certain problems with his car, nobody is able to cope with those problems as he does.”

10 F1 facts that sound completely fake

And finally, our own Elizabeth Blackstock has delved into the history books to share some of the most unbelievable stories from the decades of Formula 1, that sound like lies but are actually true.

It’s a journey through the whole timeline here, but you’ll not regret finding out about it.

