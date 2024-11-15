Break? What break? There has been so much F1 news to keep up with, it’s handy that we have our nightly round-ups to keep you across everything.

If there is anything you have missed from Friday, fear not – we have you covered. Let’s dive right in.

F1 news: Damon Hill confirms Sky F1 exit after 13-year stint

Having been a pundit on Sky Sports F1 since the UK broadcast rights moved to the channel, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill announced he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Confirming the news on social media, Hill wrote on X: “Its been a fantastic 13 years with @SkySportsF1 but all good things come to an end.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Read more: Damon Hill announces Sky F1 exit after ‘fantastic 13 years’ together

Eddie Jordan suggests ‘the Gods are in Lando’s hands’ after Brazil red flag

Former F1 team principal Eddie Jordan believed the timing of the red flags thrown in qualifying in Brazil were done so incorrectly, saying race director Niels Wittich “f***** up” in doing so.

“Are you telling me that Max was dealt a fair deal? Was he dealt a fair deal when the red flag came out six cars, seven cars later?” He queried to David Coulthard on the Formula For Success podcast.

“Come on David, don’t be stupid.

“You know the gods are in Lando’s hands. They want Lando to win this Championship. But he’s not going to, because Max has outfoxed him. That’s it.”

Read more: Eddie Jordan accuses FIA of deliberate red flag action against Max Verstappen

FIA announces new digital director after recent departures

With race director Wittich being one high-profile departure in recent days, the FIA announced an arrival on Friday, with Lee Fedden joining as digital director.

He said: “I am thrilled to join the FIA at such an exciting time. I look forward to leveraging my experience in digital transformation to enhance our digital capabilities and support the FIA’s mission.”

Read more: FIA announces new appointment after string of high-profile departures

Carlos Sainz confirmed for post-season testing for Williams

Back in on-track matters, Williams announced Carlos Sainz will be taking part in post-season testing for the Grove-based outfit in Abu Dhabi in December.

He is contracted with Ferrari until the end of the year, but with the on-track action ending in early December, the Scuderia gave him permission to start work early with his new employers at Yas Marina.

This is not the first example of this kind of move, with Kimi Raikkonen having been released to drive for Alfa Romeo in this test in 2018 and Valtteri Bottas having moved early to drive for Alfa from Mercedes in 2021.

Read more: Ferrari grant Carlos Sainz early release as Williams make Abu Dhabi test announcement

Helmut Marko praises new FIA race director after promotion

With the news that Wittich has departed the FIA, Rui Marques will be stepping up from his role in F2 and F3 to take the reins in Formula 1 from Las Vegas onwards.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who keeps a close eye on feeder categories as part of his role with the team, has praised Marques for how he handles races on the Formula 1 support calendar.

“He has done a very good job,” Marko told German publication F1-Insider.

“I think the FIA has made a good decision to present him now as Wittich’s successor.”

Read more: Helmut Marko casts verdict on new FIA race director after sudden Wittich departure