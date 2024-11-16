Saturday’s F1 news is here, with lots to get through once again in our final off-weekend of the season before the last triple-header of 2024.

We’re almost back with a race week to look ahead to, but before that, there is still plenty to catch you up on in the world of Formula 1.

F1 news: Ferrari reportedly linked with move for Zhou Guanyu

Ferrari have been linked with a move to bring in Zhou Guanyu for a reserve role next season by the Italian media.

Zhou will be out of a race seat next season, and came through Ferrari’s Driver Academy for four years before moving into Alpine’s junior programme on his way up the ranks.

Italian publication Corriere Della Serra is linking Zhou with a move back to Ferrari in a reserve role for next season, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton already contracted in their race seats.

Read next: Ferrari ‘expected’ to make surprise move for Zhou Guanyu – report

Damon Hill departure announcement ‘was no surprise’ to Sky bosses

Damon Hill announced his departure from Sky Sports F1 on Friday, but a report from the Mirror said this came as “no surprise” to Sky, as talks over his future resulted in an agreement to part ways.

Hill thanked the channel for “a fantastic 13 years” in his punditry role, and the feeling was mutual, with Sky releasing a statement thanking the 1996 World Champion for “bringing unparalleled insight, expertise and passion to our broadcasts.”

Read next: New detail over Damon Hill’s Sky F1 exit emerges after split confirmed

Ralf Schumacher believes Franco Colapinto to Red Bull ‘fixed’ for F1 2025

Six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher believes that Franco Colapinto joining the Red Bull fold is “fixed” for next season, explaining “there was probably a very strong interest from the highest level, even beyond Helmut Marko.”

PlanetF1.com understands team principal Christian Horner was in talks with Williams boss James Vowles in Brazil over potentially bringing Colapinto into the Red Bull fold, but any move for the Argentine is still some way off completion – with Williams seeking compensation for their junior driver, who is under contract with them beyond the end of 2024.

Read next: Franco Colapinto to Red Bull ‘fixed’ with ‘pretty big deal’ signed claim

Formula 1’s warning over resale tickets at O2 Arena event

Tickets for the London launch of the 75th anniversary season of Formula 1 on February 18th sold out extremely quickly, but with tickets going on unaffiliated sites at inflated prices, the sport released a statement to warn that any tickets sold on these platforms would not be valid.

“We are aware that a few tickets for our season launch event at The O2 have been listed on unofficial resale websites,” reads a statement from F1.

“We can confirm that this is against the terms and conditions of sale and that any tickets bought through an unofficial resale platform are not valid for entry.

“Working with The O2 we have also identified that a number of the listings are fraudulent. We advise all our fans to only buy tickets through theo2.co.uk or via AXS Official Resale.”

Read next: F1 send warning to fans over F1 75 tickets after rapid sell-out

Williams set for full Las Vegas participation after Brazil crashes

Williams endured an expensive weekend in terms of crash impacts, with five heavy impacts between Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto respectively.

This led to speculative rumours that the team may even not be ready to take part in the Las Vegas Grand Prix next weekend, but Formula1.com’s Lawrence Barretto confirmed the team will be present in Vegas as planned, saying there’s “no truth” behind rumours otherwise.

Read next: Williams issue Las Vegas GP update after wild absence rumours spread