Friday’s F1 news from Monaco has landed, and we have a whole host to bring you from the Principality this weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo and Laurent Mekies both spoke exclusively to PlanetF1.com, so with additional reporting from Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper, with the action now underway in Monaco, let’s dive straight into the headlines.

F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo gives statement of Red Bull intent to PlanetF1.com

Sitting down with PlanetF1.com over the weekend, Daniel Ricciardo explained his intentions to return to Red Bull next season, and his belief within himself that he can compete at the front again if given the opportunity.

“That’s why I’m doing this!” he said in Imola.

“Obviously, I took some time off last year. I’m back here because I still have that hunger – I’m not back here because I made some bad investments and I need to make money or anything.

“Honestly, I’m back here because I still believe I can do it. I’m still hungry.”

Ricciardo offered a heap of insight in this interview, and not that we’re biased, but we think it’s worth your time.

Carlos Sainz spots ‘very clear cases’ of deliberate red flags

Carlos Sainz has called for rule changes surrounding how red flags affect drivers, with the Ferrari driver believing there have been obvious examples (to other drivers, at least) of red flags being generated in the hope of getting a better grid position, particularly around tracks where qualifying is crucial.

“There have been very clear cases in street circuits where, between us drivers, we’ve spotted people on purpose generating red flags,” Sainz told media including PlanetF1.com.

“The FIA hasn’t been maybe as convinced about them being on purpose, because as drivers we know what’s on purpose and what’s not. It will be interesting to see what approach they take into this weekend.

“It’s always a topic around Monaco. I just hope that for the benefit of the show and the fair play and fair racing, we all go out there in Q1 and Q3, giving it all without taking unnecessary risks.”

Charles Leclerc on form in Monaco Grand Prix practice

In on-track matters, Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 in Monaco before Charles Leclerc put on an impressive display in FP2, going almost a full second quicker than everybody else on medium tyres and maintaining a two-tenth gap to Hamilton on soft tyres in qualifying simulations.

Max Verstappen was half a second down in P4 for Red Bull and was concerned about how much his Red Bull bounced around the bumps of Monte Carlo, with Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris also in the top five at the end of FP2 – the more representative session regarding qualifying and long-run simulations.

Laurent Mekies gives RB future update on 2025 line-up

In our second exclusive of the day, RB team principal Laurent Mekies sat down with PlanetF1.com in Monaco to discuss what the future may hold for Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Both drivers are going into the final years of their current deals with the team, though the team principal said they are in no rush to make a decision over next steps.

Again, not that we’re biased, but we believe it’s well worth your time.

Max Verstappen gives ‘kangaroo’ assessment of bouncy Red Bull RB20

Max Verstappen did not quite feel at one with his Red Bull RB20 during free practice in Monaco, with the circuit’s bumpiness proving problematic through the session.

He told race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase over team radio: “I’m jumping like a kangaroo, man. I’m getting headaches! It’s crazy.”

Team-mate Sergio Perez was not faring much better in his car, offering a similar assessment during the session, adding: “**** the ride is horrendous. I cannot see the apex of [Turn] 3 from the front.”

