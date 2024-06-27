Daniel Ricciardo has conceded it is RB or nowhere for F1 2025 after Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko sparked further doubts about his future with the team.

While Yuki Tsunoda has been confirmed for next season, Ricciardo’s fate still hangs in the balance but comments made by Marko this week will not have filled him with much hope.

“I’ve become really good at not reading things,” he told media including PlanetF1.com in Austria. “So I actually didn’t know about it until I was told when I got here.

“I don’t feel one way or another about it, I still know that the overriding thing in this sport is performance. Like that’s it and that’s what will give me my best chance of staying here. I know that it’s not going to be my nice smile or anything else.”

