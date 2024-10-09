Your latest dose of F1 news is here, and with it is a selection of pieces that involves plenty of action from around the paddock.

If we’re honest, we’d all love a race this weekend, wouldn’t we? (We’re all Formula 1 fans, after all), but that said, there’s still plenty to whet your appetite for what is to come next weekend from the world of Formula 1.

F1 news: Supercars door left very much open for Daniel Ricciardo

Formula 1 may not be on the cards for Daniel Ricciardo, but closer to home back in Australia, the highly-popular Supercars series would absolutely love to see him take the wheel at their iconic circuits – not least Mount Panorama.

“I think everyone would welcome Daniel with open arms, absolutely,” Supercars chief Howard told News Corp. “Would we like to see Daniel Ricciardo in a Supercar? 100 per cent.

“Just imagine if he could be in one of our cars and race in a new street race in Perth, that would be something special wouldn’t it?

“It would be absolutely massive. He is such an incredible driver and such an incredible personality and people just absolutely love him.

“Imagine him racing at Bathurst, wow. That would be very cool indeed.”

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo receives first confirmed job offer with ‘open arms’ proposal

Max Verstappen hints ‘next step’ will be his last in Formula 1

Max Verstappen has long said that he is in Formula 1 for a good time rather than a long time (not really, but words to that effect) – and he made it clear that after his long-term contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, what happens next is likely to be his last move in Formula 1, given his long-term ambitions in endurance racing and other areas of motorsport.

“My next step, if there is one, will be the last,” he told Sky Italia.

“It’s very easy to change teams, but I don’t want my career to be marked by that. I don’t want to be part of four or five different teams.

“I want to feel at home. Changing teams is not my thing and is not something I am concerned with at this stage of my career.”

Read more: Max Verstappen issues ‘next step’ update with Red Bull future in the balance

FIA strengthens leadership team with two new signings

Behind the scenes at the FIA, motorsport’s governing body has announced Alberto Villarreal, an experienced figure in the automotive industry, as its new general manager, while Alessandra Malhamé takes on the role of senior HR director.

Villarreal said: “It is an honour to join the FIA at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with Members, the President, the leadership team and all staff to achieve our shared goals of reform and growth.”

Malhamé added: “The strength of any thriving organisation lies in its people. My focus at the FIA will be on fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation, simplifying processes, and empowering employees to achieve our shared goals.”

Read more: Two new high-profile signing arrive at FIA with leadership team strengthened

Guenther Steiner’s belief of Max Verstappen being the best in Formula 1

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Max Verstappen stands just above his rivals when it comes to the ‘best driver in Formula 1’ debate currently.

Explaining his thoughts on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Steiner said: “Lewis [Hamilton], for sure, is a fantastic driver, you know, but is Lewis as driven and hungry like Max is? I don’t know, maybe Max in five years is different as well.

“I think Lando [Norris], talent wise, is very similar or the same. But is he as aggressive, as hungry? Would he do the things Max is doing to win or not?

“You know, this is the little things which make a difference in this day. So I think, as a complete driver in the moment, Max, for sure, in my opinion, is the best.”

Read more: Max Verstappen declared ‘best’ driver in F1 with Hamilton, Norris comparison made

A look back at five one-win wonders in Formula 1

And finally, we’ve taken a look back at five drivers to take to the top step ‘just’ once in their Formula 1 career (we say ‘just’, when that is something pretty much all of us would dine out on for the rest of our lives).

But that said, given these drivers had careers in Formula 1 that had not seen them in front-running cars for the most part, or they garnered reputations for being tough to race against, we’ve looked at the shock nature of these victories and how they came about.

Read more: Five one-hit wonder F1 drivers we still can’t believe won a Grand Prix