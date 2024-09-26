It has been a big day in the world of F1, with the news confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will no longer be on the grid this season.

Liam Lawson will take his place at VCARB for the remainder of the year, so let us dive into the news and reaction to the big story of the day.

F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB

It’s a tough day for fans of the Honey Badger, with VCARB confirming that Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

The New Zealander impressed on his five-race cameo last year, filling in for Ricciardo as he recovered from a hand injury suffered at Zandvoort, and he will now have his time to shine for the rest of 2024.

PlanetF1.com understands it will be up to Ricciardo if he takes on another role within the Red Bull organisation, with nothing yet confirmed from his side.

Daniel Ricciardo responds to VCARB exit

Taking to social media to address the situation, Ricciardo wrote on his Instagram account: “I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.

“Until the next adventure.”

Laurent Mekies thanks ‘true gentleman’ Ricciardo upon VCARB exit

With experience being replaced by youth at VCARB, team principal Laurent Mekies took the time to thank Ricciardo for all he has done since his return to Red Bull’s sister squad.

“He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit,” he said.

“Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.”

Christian Horner’s tribute to the Honey Badger upon VCARB exit

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner will likely have been one of the key players involved in the driver switch at VCARB, but given his long association and good memories with Ricciardo, had warm words for his long-time colleague.

He wrote on Instagram: “From the moment you arrived at Red Bull it was obvious you were so much more than just a driver.

“Your constant enthusiasm, sense of humour and attitude will leave an indelible legacy on the Team here in Milton Keynes and F1 as a whole.

“Thank you for the wins, smiles, songs (and I wish I could say the shoeys), you will always be a special part of the Red Bull Family.

“8 wins, 32 podiums, 1329 points. These statistics and accolades are not the only measure of who you are and what you have achieved. Thank you Daniel.”

What Max Verstappen said about Daniel Ricciardo prior to F1 exit

Max Verstappen is a very good friend of the Honey Badger, and former Red Bull team-mate of course, and speaking in Singapore about the prospect of losing him from the grid, he believes he would be a big absence.

“He’s a great guy, honestly. You know, we always had a great relationship. We had a sporting rivalry in the team, he will be remembered as a great driver, as a great person also.

“I think he has a great character, I think it’s very rare if someone hates him. I think also, in a few years’ time when I won’t be here anymore, we’ll sit back and look back at all those years together, and we’ll have a beer together.”

