Sunday’s F1 news features one of the key figures behind the US GP, who is crossing his fingers that Daniel Ricciardo will still visit the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, even after losing his Red Bull VCARB seat.

Let’s motor through the day’s main headlines…

F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren team orders and more

United States GP boss keen on Daniel Ricciardo appearance

Bobby Epstein, the Circuit of The Americas chairman, is hopeful that Daniel Ricciardo will still be present at the United States Grand Prix despite being dropped by Red Bull VCARB.

Ricciardo was dropped by Red Bull’s junior team after the Singapore Grand Prix in a move expected to signal the end of the popular Australian’s F1 career.

Having memorably arrived at the Austin paddock on horseback in 2022, Epstein is convinced that Ricciardo can still have a “pretty meaningful” impact even without being on track at COTA later this month.

Lando Norris responds to Oscar Piastri’s ‘no blank cheque’ warning

Lando Norris has reiterated his desire to win the F1 2024 title “in a deserving way” after Oscar Piastri warned that he will have no “black cheque” on McLaren team orders for the rest of the season.

Having been critcised for failing to implement team orders at Monza last month, McLaren confirmed that they will “bias” towards Norris for the rest of the season with the aim of securing to a Drivers’ and Constructors’ title double.

Piastri caused a stir last week by suggesting he will only follow team orders if it “makes sense.”

Helmut Marko challenges Andrea Kimi Antonelli to live up to Max Verstappen comparison

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has challenged Andrea Kimi Antonelli to live up to his comparisons with Max Verstappen, insisting the Mercedes F1 2025 driver “has to prove” the links are justified.

Antonelli, who has been signed as the successor to seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton for next season, has been described as the most exciting young driver to arrive in F1 since a teenage Verstappen made his debut back in 2015.

Marko has admitted to being “impressed” by Antonelli’s pace during his recent practice outing at Monza, but is yet to be won over by the comparisons to Verstappen.

Williams ‘taken aback’ by Franco Colapinto

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, has admitted to being “taken aback” by Franco Colapinto’s super-sub exploits in F1 2024, with the Argentine also on “the same pace” as team leader Alex Albon in the simulator.

Colapinto has impressed since landing a race seat with Williams, scoring more points in his second race than his predecessor Logan Sargeant managed in 36 starts.

Colapinto’s only previous experience of F1 machinery came in FP1 at Silverstone in July, when he lapped just four tenths slower than Albon.

Renault boss defends controversial F1 engine decision

Luca de Meo, the Renault chief executive, has insisted “something needed to be done” to halt the Alpine team’s “decline” after the controversial decision to cancel the company’s in-house F1 engine project.

Renault’s plans to divert their historic F1 engine facility got the go-ahead this week, with Alpine expected to finalise a deal to compete with Mercedes power units – and revert to customer status in the process – from the F1 2026 season.

The move has been met with fierce opposition from Alpine and Renault staff, with De Meo defending the decision after the team “put ourselves to shame” over recent years.

