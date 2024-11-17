It has been another busy day of F1 news, and we have lots to catch you up on as we prepare for race week in Las Vegas.

We’re getting ready to welcome Formula 1 back for three final races of the year, but before then, here is your potted F1 news selection from Sunday.

F1 news: McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu wins prestigious Macau Grand Prix

While not technically ‘F1 news’ for now, the Macau Grand Prix is widely known for being one of the premier races in the world on the junior ladder, with some of the biggest names in motorsport having won it in the past such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

This year, 17-year-old McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu took victory after a lights-to-flag drive from the front around the demanding Guia Circuit.

The American will be stepping up to Formula 3 next season, and he has added his name to a list of winners that includes some illustrious names.

DC wonders if Lewis Hamilton Ferrari move will see best of the Briton

Former Red Bull and McLaren driver David Coulthard has discussed Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, and given his struggles in qualifying compared to George Russell this season, is unsure which version of the seven-time World Champion will be at Maranello next year – with a strong driver alongside him in Charles Leclerc.

“I suspect [the move] was slightly emotional and in a frustrated place. Some relationships, over time, become a bit stale,” Coulthard said to PlanetF1.com at the Red Bull Showrun in Galway, Ireland.

“He obviously saw the opportunity at Ferrari a bit like, I guess, Mercedes when they brought Michael [Schumacher] back.

“They thought they were getting the Michael of his Ferrari era, and then they found out they just got a good Michael.

“Ferrari may end up just getting a good Lewis. A good Lewis is still pretty handy, but he’s been consistently outperformed by George this year – maybe not in the championship points table, but in terms of qualifying and that.

“The minute they lose that speed… they’re still brilliant, but they’re not as brilliant as they were.

“So Lewis may well not quite deliver what he’s hoping for, because, first of all, he’s got to outqualify Charles.

“I think Charles, at 26/27, he’s still pretty handy, and that may make it difficult for Lewis.”

Mick Schumacher posts ‘setback’ update on social media

While not posting exact details, Mick Schumacher hinted that he has faced a setback recently, having already missed out on several drives for next season in Formula 1.

“Life doesn’t always go as planned, and setbacks can be tough to face,” Schumacher wrote on his Instagram story.

“But every challenge is a chance to learn, grow and come back even stronger. This is just a chapter, not the whole story.

“The journey continues, and I’m determined to rise above it. Thank you all for your support, it means the world.”

Maffei on potential F1 sale as $20billion rumour revisited

Outgoing Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said he will leave his role at the end of the year with Formula 1 in particular looking in rude health, and when asked about rumours of selling up, he does not believe that to be the case.

“Look, I don’t think there’s any plan to sell it,” Maffei told CNBC.

“It’s got a great future, but, you know, I suspect the Board of Liberty will be appropriate stewards of the shareholder capital.”

Red Bull junior claims ‘I’m next on the list’ amid Colapinto rumours

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar sits second in the Formula 2 standings as the season heads towards its conclusion, and he believes he should be in contention for a drive in its Formula 1 stable – believing he has an opportunity to race within it next year as things stand.

“I’d say my chances are there, at least,” Hadjar told Motorsport.com when asked about the prospect of a 2025 drive.

“Obviously, it doesn’t depend on me. There’s a lot going on at Racing Bulls [VCARB] and Red Bull, anything can happen. And obviously, I’m next on the list. That’s just a fact.

“I don’t know what decisions they’re going to make, but in any case, I’m here and I’m trying to be ready for next year whatever happens.”

