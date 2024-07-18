Thursday’s F1 news leads with Haas’s announcement that Kevin Magnussen will leave the the team at the end of the F1 2024 season, with Adrian Newey confirming the date of his 2025 Red Bull exit.

Let’s hurtle through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Kevin Magnussen out, Adrian Newey and more

Kevin Magnussen to leave Haas at end of F1 2024

Haas have announced that Kevin Magnussen will leave the team at the end of the F1 2024 season.

Magnussen returned to F1 with Haas in 2022, memorably netting a surprise pole position for the sprint race in Brazil, but has scored just eight points across the last two seasons.

Haas have confirmed that Magnussen will leave at the end of the year, with Esteban Ocon widely expected to be confirmed as Oliver Bearman’s F1 2025 team-mate in due course.

Read more: Kevin Magnussen and Haas to part ways before F1 2025 season

Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull in March 2025

Adrian Newey has confirmed that he will officially stop work with Red Bull in March 2025 as speculation over his next move persists.

Red Bull announced in May that Newey will leave the organisation “in the first quarter of 2025” having played an instrumental role in the team’s success with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Newey has shed more light on the exact date of his exit and explained how his responsibilities with the team have changed since his departure was made public.

Read more: Adrian Newey confirms Red Bull exit date as new F1 team role explained

FIA to monitor flexi wings with new cameras from Spa

The FIA is set to run with extra cameras on ‘selected’ cars during practice for the Belgian Grand Prix, in order to monitor the flexing of front wings.

While all the current F1 teams have been found to be fully in compliance with the regulations regarding the level of flexibility of their front wings, the FIA is eager to have a closer look at what some of the teams are doing.

To that end, several teams will run with extra cameras fitted to their cars during Friday’s practice sessions in Belgium in order to capture video footage of what their front wings are doing under dynamic loading.

At present, only ‘selected’ teams will run with the extra cameras, with the reason for not running on every car understood to be due to a limited number of cameras being available for the data-gathering exercise.

A technical directive, TD034G, has been sent this week to all competitors from FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, with teams being notified of the change for the Belgian GP weekend, which states “selected teams will be required to fit their cars with additional wireless recording cameras.”

Read more: FIA take camera action with ‘selected’ cars chosen in flexi-wing Technical Directive

Yuki Tsunoda ‘ready’ to face Max Verstappen at Red Bull, but…

Yuki Tsunoda has declared himself “ready” for a promotion to Red Bull Racing as Max Verstappen’s team-mate amid mounting speculation over the future of Sergio Perez.

Despite signing a new two-year contract just last month, Perez finds himself fighting for his F1 future after a desperate run of form which has seen him score just 15 points across the last six races.

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull have the power to drop Perez if he is 100 points adrift of Verstappen at F1’s summer break, with the Mexican currently trailing his team-mate by 137 ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, it is believed that Tsunoda is not under serious consideration to replace Perez with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson more likely to get the nod.

Speaking to reporters in Budapest on Thursday, Tsunoda commented that it would be “weird” if Lawson was chosen ahead of him.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda ‘ready’ to fight Max Verstappen in big Red Bull seat declaration

Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull are ‘expecting a bit more’ from Sergio Perez

Daniel Ricciardo has warned Sergio Perez that Red Bull “are expecting a bit more” from him amid mounting rumours of a mid-season F1 2024 seat swap.

PlanetF1.com revealed during the recent British Grand Prix weekend that Red Bull are considering replacing Perez during the F1 2024 season, with Ricciardo initially viewed as the leading contender to step up as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

Ricciardo, whose hopes of a Red Bull return are now thought to be fading, has claimed that Red Bull want more from their second driver than Perez can currently offer.

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo sends Sergio Perez message with Red Bull ‘expecting more’ verdict