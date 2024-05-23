It was media day in Monaco and a lot of F1 news centred around ‘silly season’ as drivers were asked about their futures moving forward.

With that and plenty more besides, with additional reporting on the ground from Sam Cooper in Monte Carlo, let’s take a look at the day’s big headlines.

F1 news: Sergio Perez confirms talks underway with Red Bull

The biggest seat potentially up for grabs in 2025 is that of one of the Red Bulls, with Sergio Perez seeing his current deal expire at the end of the year.

He signed his last extension at the Monaco weekend in 2022, and while he said that was not the case this time around, he said talks have opened with Red Bull over staying with the team.

“My main focus for this weekend isn’t my contract,” he said to media including PlanetF1.com.

“I know that the negotiations are underway.

“At some point, we will know and you will be the first one to know! But the most important [thing] now is not to think two years, one year, or three years.

“It’s about this weekend, and Saturday – that’s my full focus.”

Yuki Tsunoda looking at Aston Martin as Red Bull alternative?

With close associates Honda moving across to become factory power unit partners with Aston Martin in 2026, Yuki Tsunoda namechecked ‘Team Silverstone’ as a potential destination for himself if a Red Bull promotion does not materialise.

He clarified that he is still pushing to move up to the ‘senior’ Red Bull outfit in future, but is keeping his options open over the future.

“I have a big loyalty to Red Bull as without them I wouldn’t be here, and obviously Honda as well,” he told media including PlanetF1.com

“And speaking of Honda, maybe Aston Martin, but you know, Aston also, they’re taken by two drivers.

“So yeah, I mean, it’s pretty open, but so far I’m happy with VCARB.”

Carlos Sainz updates on F1 future as Mercedes door possibly closes

After PlanetF1.com reported on Wednesday that one door has appeared to close to Carlos Sainz for the F1 2025 at Mercedes, at least for the time being, Sainz was asked about that in Monaco.

While he said he “cannot confirm” whether or not that was the case, he explained there may be more than meets the eye regarding his future – and will take his time to make the right choice for himself.

“Behind the scenes, I know more,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“You have the rumours and everything, but don’t worry. I’m not going to let anything slip.

“I’m going to just put all my chips on the table and pick the right decision.”

Valtteri Bottas asked about ‘clear priority’ signing for F1 2025 season

Speedcafe and Vasabaladet reported earlier in the week that Valtteri Bottas appears set to sign for Williams next season, claims which PlanetF1.com understand to be verified, and the Finn was asked about his next move in the paddock.

While not giving away where he aims to be next year, he did admit to having a “clear priority” over where he wanted to be in the 2025 campaign.

Mario Andretti’s ‘bullet through my heart’ comment revealed

Finishing away from the paddock, Mario Andretti made a claim in the United States that Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei told him that he would do “everything in my power” to stop son Michael from getting onto the grid with his Andretti Cadillac F1 plan.

Andretti gave an interview to NBC News in which he described a purported exchange with the president of Formula 1’s owners, which he described as feeling like “a bullet through my heart”, given the work that is going into trying to reach the grid.

PlanetF1.com approached F1 on the matter, with FOM declining to comment.

