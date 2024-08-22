Thursday’s F1 news includes Eddie Jordan confirming an agreement between Adrian Newey and Red Bull as an Aston Martin announcement looms.

Let’s gear up for the Dutch Grand Prix with all the big headlines from media day at Zandvoort…

F1 news: Adrian Newey, Red Bull, Aston Martin and more

Eddie Jordan confirms Adrian Newey agreement as Aston Martin announcement looms

Adrian Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan has confirmed that the F1 design guru has an agreement in place with Red Bull over the timing of the announcement of his next move.

Newey is believed to be close to a move to Aston Martin, with reports last week claiming a three-year deal worth $100million has been completed.

Multiple reports over recent months have claimed that Newey has agreed with Red Bull to delay the announcement of his next destination until September.

Jordan, who negotiated the terms of Newey’s Red Bull exit, has revealed that an arrangement of that nature does exist – but stopped short of confirming that an announcement will be communicated next month.

Helmut Marko reveals Liam Lawson guaranteed F1 2025 seat with Red Bull

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has revealed that Liam Lawson will “definitely” be promoted to a permanent seat for the F1 2025 season, increasing the pressure on Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo.

Lawson has been pushing for a full-time drive since impressing in a five-race cameo with VCARB (then AlphaTauri) in mid-2023, with a clause in his contract believed to allow him to cut ties with Red Bull entirely if he is not given a chance in F1 2025.

Marko has insisted that Lawson is firmly in Red Bull’s plans for next season, with a decision on the New Zealander’s future expected to be communicated within weeks.

Daniel Ricciardo ‘all in’ on Red Bull for F1 2025 despite growing Liam Lawson threat

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted he is “all in” on remaining with the Red Bull family for F1 2025, revealing he is not considering a move to another team.

With Liam Lawson supposedly assured of an F1 promotion, 35-year-old Ricciardo could find himself at risk with Red Bull shareholders keen to see VCARB return to its Toro Rosso roots as a team to train young drivers.

After bruising experiences at Renault and McLaren over recent years, Ricciardo is not looking outside Red Bull for F1 2025 and admitting he is happiest where he is.

Valtteri Bottas denies secret rally test claim

Valtteri Bottas has insisted that he is not the mystery F1 driver to have conducted secret tests behind the wheel of a rally car.

It was claimed during the summer break that an active F1 driver has been testing rally cars in the utmost secrecy in a potential bombshell for the driver market.

Bottas was widely considered the one most likely to considering a move into rallying, having participated in the 2019 Arctic Lapland Rally behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta WRC, the same car driven in competition by eight-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier across 2017/18.

Bottas, however, has distanced himself from the rumours, cryptically suggesting “it’s someone else.”

Oscar Piastri suspects McLaren MCL38 seat behind broken rib

Oscar Piastri has revealed that he suffered a broken rib while driving his McLaren MCL38 during the first half of the F1 2024 season, with the seat of his car thought to be the culprit.

Piastri revealed during the summer break that he had raced with a broken rib across the first half of the season, posting an image of a scan of the fractured bone – captured the morning after July’s British Grand Prix – to social media.

The Australian has revealed that no specific incident caused the injury, with a “pressure point” in his seat thought to have contributed to the break.

The situation has since been addressed, with Piastri “fully back to normal” ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

