Your dose of F1 news is here, and it has been a busy day as Ferrari unveiled their race suits for the season ahead, along with Mercedes confirming their official launch date.

Mercedes will be having a separate launch from the O2 Arena unveiling of the 2025 liveries, as several others have also confirmed already, but without further ado, let’s dive into the headlines.

F1 news: Ferrari begin ‘1644’ era with new 2025 race suits

Ferrari shared the first pictures of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in their new race suits for the 2025 season, featuring an increased prominence of white alongside the iconic red of Ferrari.

Leclerc also revealed his new helmet for the year, with the flag of Monaco the clear inspiration to complement Hamilton’s predominantly yellow design as he goes back to the helmet colour through which he entered Formula 1.

Judging by the social media reaction to the suit designs, which may also offer a hint to the team’s 2025 livery, it’s probably safe to say it’s been a hit.

Mercedes confirm launch details for W16

After the F1 75 launch at the O2 Arena in London, Mercedes will be conducting their own official launch of their 2025 challenger, the W16, on February 24th.

The team is also set to conduct a filming day around Bahrain a day later, with the beginning of pre-season testing to follow the day after that.

Photography of the car will be revealed by the team via its own social media channels, with the car then being shaken down via a filming day in Bahrain on the 25th of February. Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will get the chance to drive the W16 during the filming day.

Adrian Newey reveals ‘engine formula’ prediction for F1 2026 regulations

The F1 2026 regulations are going to bring about huge changes, with both new power units and chassis coming to Formula 1 – but Adrian Newey believes it might be what is powering the cars that might be the biggest performance differentiator, at least to begin with.

“I think there has to be a big chance that it’s an engine formula at the start,” he told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

“The reality is I can’t remember another time in Formula 1 when both the chassis regulations and the engine regulations have changed simultaneously and where, in this case, the chassis regulations have been very much written to try to compensate for the power unit regulations. So it’s an extra dimension.”

Potential extra reserve roles for Valtteri Bottas in F1 2025?

Valtteri Bottas returned to Mercedes as third driver for the 2025 season, but with the team powering both McLaren and Williams, a report suggested he may be made available as a reserve for two of their customer teams.

While it’s understood no arrangement is yet in place, Bottas could be made available as an option for both Williams and McLaren if the same sharing model is repeated this season.

What lies ahead for next Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are due to be back behind the wheel of a previous Ferrari this week in Barcelona, with more running expected in the 2023 SF-23.

We have put together a handy guide of what to expect from the anticipated three days of running around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Hamilton and Leclerc getting their eyes back in ahead of the new season.

