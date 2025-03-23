Lando Norris and George Russell joked that Charles Leclerc “probably planned to” damage his front wing in a Chinese Grand Prix collision with Lewis Hamilton for its “extra-flexi” benefits.

Flexi wings have become a hot topic in the early weeks of the F1 2025 season with motorsport governing body the FIA planning to clamp down on flexible front wings from the ninth race of the year in Spain in late May.

Lando Norris, George Russell joke about Charles Leclerc ‘extra-flexi’ wing damage

Meanwhile, rear wings have become a point of focus over recent weeks with the FIA implementing measures to monitor the flexibility of rear wings in practice at last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Although all 10 teams were found to have complied, the FIA confirmed that it had found ‘sufficient grounds’ to introduce more stringent tests ahead of the Chinese GP.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com earlier this week, even stricter measures are set to be introduced at the next race in Japan next month.

Leclerc suffered damage to his front wing on the opening lap of the Chinese GP after colliding with Ferrari team-mate Hamilton.

Ferrari opted against changing the front wing with Leclerc completing the race with his entire left-side endplate missing to finish fifth, one place ahead of Hamilton.

Norris’s McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri claimed his first victory of the F1 2025 season in China, with Norris second and Mercedes driver Russell in third.

And speaking in the cooldown room ahead of the podium ceremony, Norris and Russell could not resist a quip about the FIA’s recent action as the top-three drivers were treated to the highlights reel of the race.

As a shot zooms in on the damage to Leclerc’s front wing, Norris remarks: “Oh dear.”

Russell: “Oh, goodness. He did really well, then, if he had that from early on.”

Norris: “It’s less than ideal, that.”

A later clip shows Leclerc still carrying the damage to his front wing, with Norris joking that the extra bendiness “probably helped” the Ferrari driver.

Russell: “So Charles did the whole race with his…”

Norris: “No front wing.”

Russell: “Jeez.”

Norris: “Just made it extra flexi, I guess. Probably helped!”

Russell: “I think he probably planned to do that!”

Norris continues to lead the Drivers’ standings after his second-place finish with an eight-point lead over reigning World Champion Max Verstappen.

Russell is one point behind Verstappen after opening the F1 2025 season with two consecutive podiums, with Piastri a further point behind the Mercedes driver.

