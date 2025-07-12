Christian Horner’s sack is no big shock to some pundits, while others speculate that Lewis Hamilton would be quick to leave Ferrari should Horner join.

We’ve got all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up for Saturday, 12 July, 2025.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton could leave Ferrari should Horner join

If Ferrari move to make Christian Horner their new team boss, it would mean giving up the services of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

That is the warning issued by Formula 1 and IndyCar analyst Will Buxton, who cannot envisage a scenario where Hamilton and Horner work together at Ferrari.

F1 news: Christian Horner sack not a “surprise”

While the sudden announcement that Christian Horner had been released by Red Bull shocked many, Johnny Herbert insists it was “not a surprise”.

And Herbert believes another Red Bull veteran will be on his way to the exit door, predicting four-time World Champion Max Verstappen will sign with Mercedes.

F1 news: Helmut Marko responds to ‘Verstappen to Mercedes’ rumours

The rumours of a potential Red Bull exit for Max Verstappen are becoming tedious for Helmut Marko.

Plus, if Verstappen did go to Mercedes as the rumour mill is suggesting, Marko – Red Bull’s senior advisor – stressed that Verstappen would not enjoy the amount of “freedom” with Mercedes which he is afforded by Red Bull.

F1 news: Latest FIA Presidential candidate update

Tim Mayer has responded after being urged to reconsider some of his remarks made during the launch of his FIA Presidential bid.

A leading member of Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s administration at the FIA is understood to have been unhappy with comments made by Tim Mayer at the announcement of his campaign to run for the Presidency later this year, to which Mayer has offered a riposte.

