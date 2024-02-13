A very busy day of F1 news took place on Tuesday, with Ferrari launching the SF-24 and the Red Bull RB20 being spotted on a shakedown at Silverstone.

The Scuderia unveiled their 2024 challenger at Maranello and we heard from their drivers and team boss Fred Vasseur to get the latest from Ferrari.

There’s too much to cram into today’s round-up, but we’ve done our best to pick out the best bits for you from Tuesday’s F1 news.

Ferrari unveil the SF-24 and give 2024 car Fiorano shakedown

The main place to start, as Ferrari took the covers off the SF-24, their 2024 challenger.

While Ferrari say their new car is 95% new components, team boss Fred Vasseur was reluctant to call it a ‘revolution’ in terms of design, with the team looking to close the gap to Red Bull this season.

“Revolution – I don’t know if it is the right word because we have the same regulation now three years in a row that you can’t change massively the situation,” he said.

“Again, it’s a matter of tenths of seconds. It means it’s all 0.1 or 0.2 per cent performance that we are looking for. It’s not five [per cent]. For sure, we have to do a step. I don’t underestimate the step.”

Red Bull RB20 spotted at Silverstone ahead of their launch

Max Verstappen was back behind the wheel on Tuesday, with Red Bull having been spotted at Silverstone on a shakedown run ahead of their launch on Thursday.

We received confirmation that it was indeed Red Bull’s new challenger, the RB20, going around for an initial run at Silverstone before its launch later this week.

It offered a first look at the defending World Champions’ car before it is unveiled to the world, but in the RB19 they are following one of the most dominant cars of all time.

Carlos Sainz reveals when he knew of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari signing

Carlos Sainz admits being “surprised” by finding out Lewis Hamilton would be arriving at Ferrari in his place for 2025, but that he also had several weeks to “digest” the news himself.

He acknowledged his next move is a crucial one in the context of his Formula 1 career, but will take his time over his decision if he can.

“Obviously, I was surprised like everyone in the Formula 1 world was,” Sainz said told media including PlanetF1.com. “I think everyone was surprised in a way with what happened.

“From my side, you can obviously understand that I got to know the news a bit earlier than anyone else, but it’s true that then I had some weeks to reflect, some weeks to prepare and some weeks to also get ready for the car launch, for the first race of the season.

“So it gives you a bit of time to digest it, to take your own conclusions and to focus on the 2024 season ahead.”

Fred Vasseur on two very difficult phonecalls before Lewis Hamilton move

Fred Vasseur admitted phoning Carlos Sainz to inform him of Hamilton joining Ferrari was far from easy, just as it was informing his good friend, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that he would be signing his prized driver from 2025.

“As you can imagine, it was not the easiest call of my life,” Vasseur said to media including PlanetF1.com of his first contact with Sainz surrounding Hamilton’s move, before adding: “One of the most difficult was the one with Toto!”

He then went on to praise Sainz for his professionalism, and that the move was “nothing to do with Carlos”, but more about signing Hamilton while his availability was there.

Charles Leclerc gives response to Lewis Hamilton move

Charles Leclerc confirmed he was aware of discussions surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari before he signed his own contract extension with the team over winter.

Leclerc signed a contract extension for “several more seasons to come” with the Scuderia beyond the end of 2024, but he will face a seven-time World Champion alongside him from 2025.

While he enjoys a positive relationship with Carlos Sainz, he welcomes the chance to work alongside Hamilton.

“Yes, we’ve had discussions with Lewis – especially when everything was announced and official,” Leclerc told media including PlanetF1.com.

“We texted each other, of course – as I said, Lewis is a great champion with a lot of experience and so much success.

“So it is always interesting to have a new teammate as you learn different ways of working or driving. And even more so when my new teammate is a seven-time World Champion.”

