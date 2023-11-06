The F1 news train rolls on in the aftermath of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the weekend, following another victory for Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver was not necessarily the main story from the weekend however, despite assuring another record with victory – breaking a 71-year-old record of Alberto Ascari by ending the year with the highest ever win percentage in a single season.

There’s plenty to get into, some of it more related to what’s on track than others, so you have been warned…

Haas officially submit right of review into United States Grand Prix

Starting with the big news of the day, the FIA confirmed Haas have lodged an official request for their right of review to be heard over the results of the United States Grand Prix.

As a result, they’ve sent a summons to Red Bull, Aston Martin and Williams as Haas lodged the right of review, with the team believing multiple track limits infringements in Austin were not registered – potentially altering the outcome of the race if post-race penalties should have been applied when they weren’t.

With every point proving pivotal at the bottom of the Constructors’ Championship, any change in outcome Haas could achieve could prove hugely influential.

The summoned teams will speak to the stewards on Wednesday before it is decided whether or not a further investigation will take place, so watch this space for now.

‘Tom Jones? For f***’s sake!’

Christian Horner revealed more behind the reasons as to why Max Verstappen was played the Tom Jones version of ‘Green Green Grass’ over team radio in the cockpit after winning on Sunday, and it comes down to father Jos revealing it’s one of his favourite songs from childhood.

That didn’t stop the Red Bull team boss taking a light-hearted jab at the Dutchman’s music taste, after he half-attempted to sing along behind the wheel, perhaps fully aware the message would be played out once he did so.

“I’ve got no ****ing idea why a 26-year-old, why ‘Green Green Grass’ would be… it was the most unlikely song I thought,” Horner said with a laugh after the race when asked about the song.

“But Jos told me in Qatar, I said ‘what’s his favourite song, maybe Paul [Monaghan] can play it?’ And he went ‘Green Green Grass’ by Tom Jones. So I said ‘can you play ‘Green Green Grass’ by Tom Jones?’ And he [Paul] was like ‘what the ****?’

“I was thinking, obviously after the Spice Girls, I’m thinking he would be totally into you know, ****ing Ed Sheeran or somebody, you know, the contemporary of his age range, but Tom Jones? Tom Jones for **** sake!”

We’ll have no slander against Tom here, thank you very much. The man’s a national treasure.

Another weekend, another viral Martin Brundle grid walk moment

We know Martin Brundle isn’t the biggest fan of conducting his pre-race grid walks, but the moments of TV gold they still produce make them continued essential viewing.

Alongside a catch-up with former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who was in a particularly sarcastic mood, rapper Machine Gun Kelly made for the latest viral moment of the grid walk when a series of long pauses, non-answers and saying he couldn’t hear the former F1 driver’s questions made for awkward viewing.

He took to social media in reposting a 2022 picture of Machine Gun Kelly with wife Megan Fox and a previous interviewee Megan Thee Stallion, Brundle simply said: “Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people. I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport … I hope they didn’t find me too weird.”

Machine Gun Kelly responds himself to awkward interaction

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t seem too into the prospect of being interviewed on the grid as a celebrity guest of Formula 1, and after Brundle wasn’t into the idea of playing air guitar or air keyboard with him at the end of their exchange, he gave a big thumbs down as he walked off.

This naturally led quite a lot of Formula 1 fans on social media to side with Brundle, with his grid walk a staple of pre-race coverage in English-speaking countries, but the rapper himself didn’t like being confronted on the grid, before leaving the track partway through the race.

“My vibe is ‘the worst’, how?” Kelly responded to a user on X, formerly Twitter. “Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event?

“Because car engines were so loud I couldn’t hear him? Please tell me more about why I’m the worst.”

Sergio Perez: Rivals should note how Fernando Alonso races

Anyway, we’ll finish back in the land of actual Formula 1, and the thrilling battle between Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso went right to the line.

It’s fair to say both drivers loved their fight too, embracing each other in the media pen when they found one another, and Perez in particular heaped praise on the two-time World Champion for how he went about his racing.

“It was well deserved for Fernando,” Perez told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

“I think we had a great fight, very fair, to the limit and this is something that a lot of drivers can learn from, because what we did, the way we fight today, I think it’s something that is how it should be done.

“I’m in the wrong side, I end up losing, but it’s fine you know, because it was a great fight.”

