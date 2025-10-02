As rain lashed down on the Marina Bay circuit, the FIA gave the go-ahead for the teams to close their garage doors in an unusual directive.

Formula 1 announced several years ago a new regulation that made it mandatory for the teams to keep cars on display during grand prix weekends, whereas previously there had been no such restriction.

‘Severe weather conditions’ in Singapore

The rule states that “no screen, cover or other obstruction which in any way obscures any part of a car will be allowed at any time in the paddock, garages, pit lane or grid, unless it is clear any such covers are needed solely for mechanical reasons.”

There is, however, scope for the FIA race director to make a call in the interest of safety, which has been used several times.

That was confirmed on Thursday in Singapore when Rui Marques announced that the teams could close their garage doors due to severe weather.

The FIA notice read: “Due to the severe weather conditions, all teams are allowed to close their garage doors.”

Rain lashed down at the Marina Bay circuit as the teams completed their final preparations ahead of Friday’s practice

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) has forecast thundery showers across the island in the first fortnight of the month, with the daily high between 32°C and 34°C. Rainfall is expected to be near average, but the intensity may vary.

The FIA is reporting “thundery showers” through to Thursday evening with a moderated chance of showers on Friday into the mid-afternoon.

For the drivers, though, it’s the heat that could be the weekend’s biggest problem as the FIA has issued a heat hazard.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schujmacher explained on Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast: “For us, it was Malaysia, also very humid and warm,” Schumacher recalled. “We did go during the day. It was similar then. One must also drink a lot of water.

“I actually had a special function at the gym to heat up the entire gym. Of course not as hot as in the sauna, but in order to simulate that a bit as well.

“Of course, we had some other conditions too. I’m curious to see how Formula 1 looks this year.

“We did actually drive like a sprint race with the pit stops and everything, we were basically always going full speed. Last year, people were driving up to seven seconds slower, starting from the qualifying to the race.”

