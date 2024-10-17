Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news features Red Bull agreeing to a “plan” with the FIA over a bib ride-height trick as McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris give their reaction.

With our US editor Elizabeth Blackstock on the ground in Austin, Texas, for the United States Grand Prix as the F1 2024 season resumes, let’s dive into the main talking points from media day at the Circuit of The Americas…

F1 news: Red Bull and FIA plan, McLaren reaction and more

Red Bull ‘agree plan’ with FIA after ride-height trick uncovered

Red Bull have confirmed that they have “agreed a plan going forward” with the FIA after admitting to being the team at the centre of F1 2024’s latest technical storm.

The FIA confirmed to PlanetF1.com on Wednesday that it has changed its procedures related to front bib clearance checking in light of suspicions from a number of teams that an unnamed outfit has discovered a way of adjusting the angle of the bib – commonly known as the T-tray – between qualifying and the race, bringing an aerodynamic benefit.

Red Bull have confessed to being the team in question, confirming that the ride-height adjustment device “exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run.”

The team added that they have “agreed a plan going forward” with F1’s governing body.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri offer McLaren view on Red Bull RB20 trick

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri believes Red Bull’s ride-height trick is “clearly breaking” boundaries, describing the device as “out of the grey area and into the black area.”

McLaren are locked in a fascinating battle with Red Bull for the F1 2024 titles, with the Woking-based team currently leading the Constructors’ standings by 41 points ahead of the final six races of F1 2024.

Piastri’s team-mate Lando Norris, meanwhile, trails Verstappen by 52 points entering the United States Grand Prix, with the British driver also providing his view on the situation.

Formula 1 to drop bonus point for fastest lap for F1 2025

The FIA has confirmed that the bonus point for drivers who set the fastest lap of the race will be dropped for the F1 2025 season.

The practice has proven divisive since it was introduced in 2019, with the fastest lap point coming under fresh scrutiny at last month’s Singapore Grand Prix, where outgoing Red Bull VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo pitted for fresh tyres late on to set the fastest lap and take the bonus point away from Lando Norris.

That helped preserve Max Verstappen’s championship lead, with McLaren team boss Andrea Stella airing fears of a “coalition championship” given the shared ownership between the Red Bull and VCARB teams.

Helmut Marko: McLaren ‘waited too long’ to back Lando Norris title charge

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko believes McLaren “probably waited too long” to support Lando Norris’s title charge against Max Verstappen.

McLaren were roundly criticised after last month’s Italian Grand Prix for failing to implement team orders after Norris headed a front-row lockout, with Oscar Piastri overtaking his team-mate on the opening lap.

Andrea Stella declared at the following round in Baku that McLaren will “bias” towards Norris for the rest of F1 2024, but Marko believes it may be too little, too late with Norris “still a long way behind Max.”

Valtteri Bottas agrees terms on Audi F1 contract, awaiting final decision

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he has agreed terms on a contract to stay with the Audi F1 team for the F1 2025 season, with the former Mercedes driver now “waiting for the green light.”

Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber squad in F1 2026, remain the only non-Red Bull team yet to finalise their driver lineup for next season, with the identity of Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate still undecided.

Bottas has confirmed that he is “just basically waiting for the green light” at this stage and played down reports that his financial demands could prove an obstacle to sealing the deal.

