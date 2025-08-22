Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the FIA vowing to help Red Bull with the sale of the WRC commercial rights as Valtteri Bottas enters a cycling race ahead of his expected F1 2026 comeback with Cadillac.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

FIA to ‘work with’ Red Bull over WRC commercial rights sale

The FIA has announced that it is to open a tender process to find a new commercial rights holder for the World Rally Championship (WRC).

And F1’s governing body has vowed to “work with” current rights holders Red Bull and KW25, along with banking giant JP Morgan, in the search for a buyer.

PlanetF1.com understands that F1 commercial rights holder Liberty Media is not among the parties interested in acquiring the WRC rights.

Valtteri Bottas to enter cycling race after striking Cadillac F1 2026 agreement

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas is to compete in this weekend’s Monsterrando cycling race, it has been confirmed.

It comes after PlanetF1.com reported that Bottas is closing in on a return to the Formula 1 grid with the new Cadillac team for the F1 2026 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this week that Bottas has reached an agreement to join Cadillac. He is expected to become Sergio Perez’s team-mate in F1 2026.

FIA issues strongly worded statement after media report involving Alex Wurz

The FIA has issued a strongly worded statement addressing assertions made by an F1 publication regarding the future path for karting.

The governing body has responded following an alleged interview published by Dutch website GPBlog with Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman Alex Wurz.

Wurz, the former Benetton, McLaren and Williams F1 driver, was appointed chairman of the GPDA in 2014.

Caterham name to return to F1?

More than a decade on from the team’s demise, the Caterham name is being lined up for a potential return to the F1 grid.

That effort comes from investment entity SKM Capital, spearheaded by 24-year-old Kuwaiti investor Saad Kassis-Mohamed.

The plan is to launch a new squad, SKM Racing, which would revive the Caterham name in F1.

Martin Brundle offers advice to George Russell after ‘pay’ comment

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes George Russell was unwise to claim that he would “pay” for the opportunity to fight for the F1 title.

PlanetF1.com reported last month that Russell is closing in on a new multi-year contract with Mercedes following Max Verstappen’s decision to stay with Red Bull.

Russell joined Mercedes at the start of the 2022 season after a three-year stint with Williams.

