Max Verstappen tries out a new car, the FIA have some words for McLaren, and Ferrari feels pretty good about its season.

We have all this and more in today’s F1 news roundup for Friday 9 May, 2025.

F1 news: The FIA respond to McLaren’s deposit claims

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has agreed with Zak Brown that team protests should be accompanied with a sizeable deposit in order to discourage frivolous complaints.

Brown raised the point after Red Bull reportedly hinted McLaren’s cooling of their tyres was illegal, something Brown disputed.

Read more: FIA respond to McLaren proposal after Red Bull protest encouraged

F1 news: Fred Vasseur feels Ferrari “did a good job” in Miami

Despite a challenging, frustration-fuelled Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur still feels the team “did a good job.”

That’s because, despite the drama, Vasseur was able to speak clearly with both of his drivers to understand exactly where their frustrations came from.

Read more: Ferrari come to surprising conclusion in face of Hamilton and Leclerc frustration

Dig deeper into the Alpine situation:

👉 How a decade of poor decisions has left Alpine alone on the F1 grid

👉 Damon Hill makes big Alpine prediction as Briatore takes over

F1 news: Alpine pinpoint Sergio Perez

Fresh off triggering a Franco Colapinto for Jack Doohan swap, Alpine reportedly has Sergio Perez in their sights.

That is as per a report from The Race, which claims that ‘initial talks’ have been held between Perez and Alpine over the prospect of an F1 2026 drive

Read more: Alpine explore next F1 driver swap with Sergio Perez negotiations underway – report

F1 news: Max Verstappen goes GT3 testing under a fake name

Max Verstappen took part in a GT3 test at the Nurburgring using a pseudonym as he went around in a Ferrari 296.

While some F1 drivers like to spend their time off as far away from the track as possible, racing nut Verstappen often does extracurricular activities, whether that be virtual or in real life.

Read more: Max Verstappen appears as ‘Franz Hermann’ in secret GT3 test