Multiple FIA-sanctioned open-wheel series have joined forces with their governing body to issue a statement condemning social media abuse.

This follows F2 championship leader Alex Dunne admitting that he had to delete his social media from his cell phone after being flooded by hateful commentary after the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is the sanctioning body in charge of organizing international motorsport, including Formula 1 and the open-wheel ladder system leading to the pinnacle of racing.

In an Instagram post co-authored by the FIA, Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3, the statement reads, “On behalf of our Teams and Drivers, F1, F1, F3 and the FIA, through their United Against Online Abuse campaign, firmly condemn abuse and harassment of any form.

“We’ll continue to collectively act upon and report abuse to social media platforms.

“Whether you are a fan or a part of the motorsport world, we are all driven by passion.

“At the heart of it all, there are humans.

“We urge everyone to remain respectful towards the athletes and their teams.”

The UAOA campaign was founded by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in 2022 after a steward at the United States Grand Prix was subjected to ample abuse on social media.

The purpose of the campaign is to stand against online abuse by utilizing “collaborative, cross-sector working that drives measurable change through research, education, and policy development.”

In this particular instance, the UAOA is assumed to be taking a stand against abuse aimed at Formula 2 championship leader Alex Dunne.

Dunne collided with Victor Martins at the start of the Monaco sprint race, which went on to trigger a huge pile-up that saw multiple drivers knocked out of action before turning a complete lap.

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, in Spain, Dunne admitted, “I got a lot of stuff after Monaco, normally I’m not someone who reads things and gets annoyed by them.

“But, I think an hour after the race, I deleted social media off my phone because I’ve never received such bad messages in my life.

“A lot of the stuff I got was really, really bad and quite upsetting, to be honest.”

Unfortunately, Dunne is not the only driver who has been the target of hateful online commentary in 2025. Former Alpine driver Jack Doohan was left to begging people to “stop harassing my family” after a fabricated screenshot of an Instagram story purportedly posted by his father was treated as fact.

The false screenshot showed Doohan’s replacement Franco Colapinto beached in the gravel, with a caption that featured several crying laughing emojis and the words “very impressive.” The real screenshot showed a graphic displaying Doohan’s Grand Prix performances.

The FIA spoke out about the Doohan situation via the UAOA, as it has done now regarding the Alex Dunne situation.

