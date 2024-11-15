Williams have announced Carlos Sainz will be driving for the team in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi in December.

Sainz is under contract with Ferrari until the end of 2024, but Williams confirmed the 30-year-old will be joining the team for post-season testing at Yas Marina after the final round of the campaign.

Sainz will end the season in Ferrari colours before making the move across the pit lane to Williams, with post-season testing in Abu Dhabi marking the end of on-track running in 2024.

This is not the first time such a move has taken place ahead of a previously-announced switch, with Kimi Raikkonen having been allowed by Ferrari to take part in post-season testing with Alfa Romeo after his departure from the Scuderia in 2018, as well as Fernando Alonso doing so with Aston Martin in 2022.

The post-season test in Abu Dhabi sees a mixture of young drivers getting a chance to test current Formula 1 machinery, alongside the current grid conducting tests for Formula 1 tyre suppliers, Pirelli.

Williams said via their official website: “This early opportunity allows both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship together ahead of next term.

“The test session at Yas Marina Circuit will provide a valuable chance for the Spaniard to start integrating into his new team environment, when he drives the FW46 for the first time.”

Sainz signed a long-term contract with Williams after lengthy negotiations with teams up and down the paddock, when it was confirmed Lewis Hamilton would be joining Ferrari from 2025.

Hamilton will not be joining Ferrari early in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, however, with PlanetF1.com understanding the seven-time World Champion and Mercedes will be conducting pre-planned farewell activities with the team, as he brings to an end a 12-season association with the Silver Arrows.

Sainz will head to Williams to partner Alex Albon next season, in a move the team say will form “one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid.”

