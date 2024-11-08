Friday’s F1 news round-up is here, and Franco Colapinto’s future is the key topic under discussion as another team reportedly entered the fray for his signature.

We have that, pundit reaction to his performances so far and much more in our round-up, so let’s dive straight in.

F1 news: Alpine reportedly interested in Franco Colapinto for F1 2025

In what would be a significant twist in the driver market, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore is claimed by Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport to be interested in trying to bring Colapinto to Team Enstone next season, despite having Pierre Gasly and rookie Jack Doohan under contract for 2025.

Williams team principal James Vowles had said in Brazil “multiple teams” had shown interest in the Argentine, who has impressed since replacing Logan Sargeant earlier this season.

Despite the report, however, PlanetF1.com understands Alpine’s 2025 driver line-up is confirmed with Doohan partnering Gasly next season.

Chandhok reaches ‘too soon’ verdict on Colapinto move to Red Bull

Colapinto’s name is being mentioned with a potential move to Red Bull next season, with team principal Christian Horner having been spotted leaving the Williams motorhome at Interlagos at the weekend.

But with the youngster having driven only a handful of races at Formula 1 level, he believes getting put straight up against Max Verstappen may have adverse consequences, should such a move occur.

He told the Sky F1 podcast: “He’s clearly very quick, clearly very talented.

“I think it’s too early. I think if they were talking about putting him in an RB, I think that’ll be a good, sensible choice and a career progression for him.

“I think if they put him in a Red Bull alongside Max, it could destroy him. I think it’d be too soon.”

Significant F1 calendar update on the horizon

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed there is set to be news “very, very soon” regarding a potential rotational calendar of certain European circuits in future, with the calendar oversubscribed in terms of host tracks.

Demand to host a Grand Prix has risen exponentially in recent years, but with the sport looking to cap its races at 24, rotation has been spoken about as a solution to have races every other season, to ensure countries are represented on the calendar.

Domenicali told a Liberty Media investors call: “It is true that we have a large demand of new possible venues that wants to come in and our choice will always be balanced between the right economical benefits that we can have as a system, and also to leverage in the growth on the market that we can see potential that will be beneficial for us to grow even further our business.”

Insight into Fernando Alonso’s role in Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber move

Additional reporting by Michelle Foster

Mattia Binotto said Fernando Alonso played “very little” part in his thinking to sign his client, Gabriel Bortoleto next year – with the young Brazilian being signed with the two-time World Champion’s A14 Management agency.

It will be a case of manager vs client on the grid next season, which Bortoleto revealed he and Alonso have already shared a joke about, with the Aston Martin driver having several other talented young drivers on his books.

Binotto told media including PlanetF1.com: “I know very well Fernando from past experience. We met in the paddock but he never influenced.

“He never tried really to come to me with a convincing argument because I think what convinced me was Gabriel, nothing else. So no with Fernando. Yes, I had one chat, but really, very, very little.”

Sergio Perez given target for season conclusion by Christian Horner

Christian Horner has said Sergio Perez “needs to be up there scoring” in the final three races of the season, before Red Bull evaluate what they will do heading into next year.

Perez is under pressure for his drive after his form has dropped off following a solid start to 2024, but despite being awarded a new contract earlier this season, he has not matched Max Verstappen on the other side of the garage.

Horner told talkSPORT: “He’s not happy with how the season has gone for him, as you would expect. So, he’s big enough and old enough and wise enough to recognise that.

“But our focus is very much still on the Constructors’ Championship as well and we need Sergio to be up there scoring in these last couple of races, or last three races, if we to have any chance of challenging either Ferrari or McLaren.”

