It’s a new week here on PlanetF1.com and we have lots of F1 news to bring you, including an exclusive with Red Bull’s Christian Horner.

There is plenty more besides as we caught up with the Red Bull team principal, so if you missed anything from Monday, fear not – we have you covered.

F1 news: Christian Horner update after ‘very challenging’ 2024 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner sat down with PlanetF1.com for a wide-ranging chat after what he admitted was a “very challenging” year for the team, despite Max Verstappen’s fourth title win in succession.

He spoke about Adrian Newey’s upcoming departure for Aston Martin, the challenges facing the team with Red Bull Powertrains as they gear up for the 2026 season and much more.

Franco Colapinto Alpine contract details revealed by his manager

Franco Colapinto’s manager, Maria Catarineu, revealed Alpine signed his contractual rights for the next five years, after joining the team in a reserve role.

“The agreement came about because both parties got what they wanted – Flavio was able to sign Franco and James was able to give him the chance to race, because at Williams their regular drivers are on long-term contracts,’ Catarineu said to Argentine publication Infobae.

“Briatore has seen Franco since he made his F1 debut. The day we first chatted he said: ‘I’ve seen talent and I want him’. He followed all the races closely and how he evolved as an F1 driver in the nine Grands Prix he was able to race.”

Catarineu revealed much more about the agreement between Colapinto and Alpine, which sees him move from Williams.

Helmut Marko’s cutting verdict on Jack Doohan’s F1 debut

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko was not enamoured with Jack Doohan’s run out in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian getting a taste of Formula 1 after Esteban Ocon’s early exit.

He will be in the seat on a full-time basis from the start of 2025, but despite getting a drive earlier than anticipated, Marko’s response to his debut was a simple: “There should have been more.”

Aston Martin retain Felipe Drugovich as F1 2025 reserve

Aston Martin announced Felipe Drugovich will remain as their test and reserve driver for the 2025 season, having taken on the role in 2023 and 2024 beforehand.

He said: “There’s a lot of momentum at this team, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together. The incredible new facilities at the AMRTC, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition here, and I’m committed to being a part of Aston Martin Aramco’s long-term success.

“As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support.”

Max Verstappen gets first 2025 penalty (in sim race)

Max Verstappen has been in action early, taking part in an IMSA Global Esports race around a virtual Daytona – but things did not go to plan for the reigning World Champion.

Starting third, he made a lunge for the lead in the first braking zone but made contact, earning him a drive-through penalty for that incident.

He and team-mate Gustavo Ariel managed to recover to 12th place come the chequered flag, with Williams Esports winning the title after the final race of that championship’s season – with Verstappen’s car having been a wildcard entry.

