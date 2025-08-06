Your latest dose of F1 news has landed, with Franco Colapinto suffering an incident during Pirelli tyre testing in Hungary.

Haas has also been conducting a first day of previous car testing at Fuji in front of the public, with much more to bring you this Wednesday:

F1 news: Franco Colapinto in tyre testing incident in Hungary

Franco Colapinto was testing Pirelli’s 2026 tyres for Alpine at the Hungaroring, but went off at the high-speed Turn 11 during his running.

The team issued a statement to confirm he was okay after the crash, and having used a current A525, the team had a 2023 Alpine A523 on site.

After being checked over by the medical staff at the Hungaroring, Colapinto was able to get back out on track in the team’s 2023 car.

Mercedes: ‘Full confidence’ in Russell and Antonelli

Mercedes team representative Bradley Lord has offered an update on the team’s 2026 driver line-up, with both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli expected to stay on.

“The fact that we haven’t yet announced what we’re doing in 2026, there can be myriad reasons for that,” Lord explained to select media, including PlanetF1.com, in Budapest.

“Our full confidence, our full intention is exactly that [continuing with Russell and Antonelli] for 2026, as Toto has said many times.

“At some point in the future, there will be an announcement, a confirmation of what we’re doing in 2026.”

Concorde Agreement update as second half debated

The next iteration of the famed Concorde Agreement comes into force for 2026, with the teams having already signed off on the Commercial side of the new contract earlier this year.

Over recent months, the Concorde Governance Agreement between the FIA, as the governing body, and Formula One Management (colloquially known simply as ‘F1’), as the commercial rights holder, has been in the negotiation phase.

PlanetF1.com understands that these negotiations aren’t yet finalised, but discussions are being carried out amicably in the spirit of cooperation and are in their closing stages.

While concerns and hurdles have presented themselves, these are being knocked down one by one.

New Renault boss: F1 ‘part of our core strategy’

New Renault CEO Francois Provost has doubled down on the brand’s commitment to Formula 1 through Alpine, despite the movement to becoming a customer team for next season.

“Formula 1 is part of our core strategy for Alpine, and this I do not intend to change,” he insisted shortly after taking over as Renault Group CEO.

“The unique priority for the Formula 1 team is performance, improved performance this year and, of course, moreover, to succeed in 2026 with the new car. This is a unique priority given to Formula 1.”

Silly season is here!

It’s the summer break, and once Formula 1 is back in action, ‘silly season’ regarding driver moves is likely to ramp up further.

There are still a few seats up for grabs in 2026, so we have taken a look at the storylines which could end up dominating the headlines in the coming months on the driver market.

