Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a double driver signing for the F1 2025 season as Franco Colapinto swaps Williams for Alpine.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Franco Colapinto swaps Williams for Alpine F1 2025 reserve role

Franco Colapinto joins Alpine as F1 2025 reserve driver

Alpine have announced that Franco Colapinto has joined as a reserve driver for the F1 2025 season, signing a multi-year deal with the Enstone-based team.

Colapinto impressed in a nine-race cameo for Williams in the second half of F1 2024 after the team had already committed to fielding Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for the new season.

Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore had made no secret of his desire to land Colapinto, with the Argentine joining as the team’s reserve driver.

Read more: Franco Colapinto finds Alpine refuge with multi-year deal signed

Williams explain Franco Colapinto release decision

Williams team principal James Vowles believes Alpine represents Franco Colapinto’s “best chance” of securing an F1 race seat in the near future.

With no room at Williams for F1 2025, Vowles vowed to help Colapinto find an opportunity with a rival team for F1 2025.

Read more: Williams explain decision behind Franco Colapinto release to Alpine

Ryo Hirakawa joins Franco Colapinto in Alpine reserve ranks

Hours before the signing of Franco Colapinto was announced, Alpine also confirmed that Japanese star Ryo Hirakawa will act as test and reserve driver for F1 2025.

Hirakawa, a winner of the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours race with Toyota in 2022, was previously affiliated to McLaren and represented the team in FP1 at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old also represented Haas, who announced a technical partnership with Toyota last year, in the post-season test at Yas Marina.

He will drive for Alpine at his home race at Suzuka in April.

Read more: Alpine adds Ryo Hirakawa to F1 2025 roster with home GP appearance planned

Derek Chang becomes new president and CEO of Liberty Media

Liberty Media has announced seasoned executive Derek Chang as their successor to former chief Greg Maffei.

Formula 1’s commercial rights holder set about finding a new leader after Maffei – the president and CEO since 2005 – announced his exit from the role at the end of 2024.

Chang will begin his new role on February 1.

Read more: New president and CEO announced by F1 owner Liberty Media

Exclusive interview with Haas boss Ayao Komatsu

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed the philosophy change he’s brought about within his team over the past 12 months.

Komatsu succeeded Guenther Steiner as team principal a year ago, steering Haas to seventh place in the Constructors’ standings – the team’s best result since 2018.

Read more: How no-nonsense Ayao Komatsu has changed Haas for the better