Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the favourite to replace Fred Vasseur as Ferrari team principal as the Scuderia respond to their “surprise” Le Mans 24 Hours disqualification.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Ferrari WEC boss to replace Fred Vasseur after failed Christian Horner approach?

Antonello Coletta, the head of Ferrari’s World Endurance Championship operation, has emerged as the favourite to replace Fred Vasseur as F1 team principal.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed last month that claims that Ferrari made an approach Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, are accurate.

Vasseur has found himself under mounting pressure following Ferrari’s poor start to the F1 2025 season.

Read more: Fred Vasseur on alert as shock replacement emerges after Horner approach – report

Fred Vasseur angered by rumours throwing ‘everyone into the mud’

Fred Vasseur says he does not want to “waste time” addressing rumours surrounding his Ferrari future.

And he is frustrated by the speculation throwing “everyone into the mud” by harming “the team’s concentration level and the whole environment.”

Vasseur was appointed Ferrari team boss in December 2022 following the departure of Mattia Binotto.

Read more: Vasseur issues ‘time’ verdict in Ferrari future talk as F1 boss makes clear demand

Ferrari ‘surprised’ by Le Mans 24 Hours disqualification

Ferrari have issued a statement expressing their “surprise” over the disqualification of the #50 car at last weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

And the team have claimed that the 499P driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen gained no performance advantage after an inadvertent flexi-wing breach.

The trio, who won Le Mans last year, finished fourth on the road on Sunday before being disqualified following post-race checks.

Read more: Ferrari ‘surprised’ after flexi-wing breach triggers Le Mans disqualification

South African GP hopes on the rise

South Africa’s most recent F1 circuit, Kyalami, has signalled its intent to again host Formula 1 with the announcement they have three years to upgrade the circuit to FIA Grade 1 status.

Kyalami last featured on the Formula 1 calendar in 1993, the race won on that occasion by Williams driver Alain Prost.

Read more: South African F1 Grand Prix? Kyalami makes major announcement with FIA decision

Nico Rosberg questions Max Verstappen role in George Russell protest

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion and former Mercedes driver, says he would not be surprised if Max Verstappen “pushed” for a protest against George Russell’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell and Verstappen resumed their long-standing rivalry in Montreal last weekend, where the Mercedes driver clinched his first victory of the F1 2025 season.

Russell survived a post-race protest by Red Bull, who were unhappy with his driving behind the Safety Car.

Read more: Rosberg refutes Wolff’s Max Verstappen claim after ’embarrassing’ Red Bull protest