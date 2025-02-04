George Russell is hoping to uncover Ferrari secrets from Valtteri Bottas while Audi finds a new home in England.

Get all this and more in PlanetF1.com’s F1 news round-up for Tuesday, February 4.

F1 news: George Russell is keen to learn Ferrari’s engine secrets

George Russell is keen to learn the secrets of Ferrari’s engine after Valtteri Bottas returned to Mercedes as reserve driver for the F1 2025 season.

Bottas has rejoined Mercedes in a backup role for F1 2025 after being dropped by Audi F1, who will take over the existing Sauber team next year, at the end of last year.

Read more: George Russell plans ‘key’ Bottas meeting as Ferrari engine catches eyes

F1 news: Will Red Bull need a new wing for Max Verstappen?

Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché has revealed the team are looking into designing a low-drag rear wing after Max Verstappen rued losing “two race weekends” last season.

Operating under a budget cap since 2021, the Formula 1 teams have had to make compromises, even putting upgrades and parts on the backburner.

Read more: Will Red Bull give Max Verstappen new wings? ‘We will look at it’

More F1 news analysis:

👉 Valentino Rossi recalls ‘wonderful’ Michael Schumacher memory after ‘a**hole’ fear

👉 Is Hamilton ‘better’ than Sainz for Ferrari? Jean Todt weighs in

F1 news: Cadillac F1 have snatched a long-time Haas hire

Cadillac continue to step up preparations for their Formula 1 debut after securing a major signing from their American rivals Haas.

And that new recruit is Haas veteran Peter Crolla, who having been a part of the team since day one, is widely reported to have now agreed a deal to depart for Cadillac F1.

Read more: Huge Cadillac F1 signing revealed as Haas stalwart agrees move

F1 news: Audi have found a home in the United Kingdom

Sauber has announced that they will open a UK base ahead of Audi’s arrival in 2026.

The Swiss outfit were one of few constructors based outside of the UK but they hope a new technical centre will make them a bigger influence within F1.

Read more: Major update to Audi F1 progress as team announces UK base plans