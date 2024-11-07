The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association has released an open letter to push back against the FIA and its stance on swearing, following punishments for both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen was ordered to carry out “some work of public interest” after swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, while Ferrari driver Leclerc was handed a €10,000 fine (half of which suspended) for using a swear word during a press conference at Interlagos at the weekend.

GPDA hit back at FIA president over swearing: ‘Our members are adults’

The FIA expanded its ability to punish drivers under the term of ‘misconduct’ under president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has looked to clamp down on bad language used in official settings.

He previously courted controversy for explaining in an interview this was because the sport should “differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music”, for which Lewis Hamilton responded by suggesting was “stereotypical” language which included a “racial element”.

Now, the GPDA – the trade union representing all Formula 1 drivers – has released an open letter to respond to how they are being treated on this issue, with disdain being voiced over fines for swearing and a clampdown on jewellery being worn in their cars earlier this season.

On behalf of “the directors and chairman of the GPDA on behalf of the grand prix drivers”, the letter said: “As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee’s decision, whether they agree with it or not. That is how sport works. The drivers (our members), are no different, and fully understand that.

“With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or a driving situation.

More on Formula 1 and its governance

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern Formula 1?

“We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

“Further, our members are adults. They do not need to be given instructions by the media about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery or underpants.”

The letter added: “The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport.

“For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA president to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.

“We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport. We once again request the FIA president provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us.

“All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and whether the money is spent for the benefit of the sport.”

Read next: Sauber reveal surprise cost of signing Gabriel Bortoleto from McLaren