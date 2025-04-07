As we look back at the events of the Japanese Grand Prix, let us get you caught up on all the big F1 news headlines of the day.

It might not be a race that will live too long in the memory bank for many, but there is still a lot going on in the world of Formula 1, and a tight turnaround until the next race in Bahrain.

F1 news: Franco Colapinto tests for Alpine at Monza

While Formula 1 was busy in Suzuka, Alpine reserve Franco Colapinto was spotted in a Testing of a Previous Car [TPC] outing at Monza, with the Argentine driver having been signed from Williams at the start of this season.

Alpine confirmed the test took place after images of Colapinto circulated from Italy.

Haas sign Ryo Hirakawa following Alpine FP1 outing

Haas have made Toyota endurance star Ryō Hirakawa their official reserve driver, after his FP1 appearance for Alpine at Suzuka on Friday.

Hirakawa took part in post-season testing for Haas in Abu Dhabi last season, as well as having taken on reserve duties at McLaren in 2024.

Having become one of Alpine’s reserve squad for 2025, Haas have now moved to sign the Toyota-backed driver for the remainder of the season as backup to Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman.

Helmut Marko’s ‘papaya rules’ dig after new McLaren strategy

Helmut Marko joked that McLaren’s choice to not swap positions at Suzuka was a ‘new version’ of their much-discussed ‘papaya rules’, their phrasing of how the drivers race each other.

“The strategy they choose is up to them,” he reportedly told the German media.

“It looked like Piastri was the faster driver. The question is whether he could have overtaken Max, because that’s a different story on this circuit.

“But maybe this is a new version of the Papaya Rules,” he added with a laugh.

“We would have swapped,” he continued. “But McLaren has the Papaya Rules, and they are their own rules.”

F1 data: Hamilton vs Hadjar shows up Ferrari concerns

Isack Hadjar shared the fourth row of the grid with Lewis Hamilton in Suzuka, and while the Ferrari completed one of the few on-track overtakes against the Racing Bulls driver on Sunday, we have run the numbers on their Q3 laps to see the areas in which Hadjar appeared stronger.

Horner gives Tsunoda-Lawson verdict after Red Bull swap

Christian Horner gave his review of both Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, after the two drivers swapped seats within the Red Bull stable in Japan.

“I think Yuki, he settled into the team, he’s given very good feedback,” said Horner.

“I think unfortunately for him, his FP1 was very strong, FP3 was fine, Q1, he was only a 10th away from Max. Q2, he made a mistake. He was 15km quicker than he’s ever been into Turn 1, had a moment, and then you’re chasing the lap the rest of the way.

“And so qualifying 14th dictated his race.

On Lawson, he added: “We’ve spoken throughout the weekend. Saw him on the grid, saw him last night at the barbecue.

“He just needs a bit of time and he will find his feet.”

