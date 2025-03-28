Yesterday brought news that Liam Lawson was being demoted to Racing Bulls after just two Red Bull outings. Today, we’re digging deeper into the reactions from the event.

But before we dig into Lawson, let’s kick our F1 news round-up off with some Lewis Hamilton speculation:

F1 news: Why is Lewis Hamilton so prone to disqualifications?

Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese Grand Prix DSQ could have stemmed from his failure to complete a race simulation for Ferrari in F1 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

That is the claim of Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz, who suspects that it wasn’t a coincidence that Hamilton and Ferrari were caught out after the first dry race of the new season in Shanghai.

F1 news: Max Verstappen speaks out on Liam Lawson

Reports of Max Verstappen being unhappy over Red Bull’s decision to drop Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda were only strengthened when he liked a critical post on the subject.

And now, Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko has confirmed that their four-time World Champion “is not happy” about the decision the team has made, as he moved to stress why this is for the best, including in Verstappen‘s case.

F1 news: Yes, Tsunoda is in for the long term

Yuki Tsunoda need not worry about his Red Bull stint potentially being as short as Liam Lawson’s with Helmut Marko offering support.

The Japanese driver will step into Lawson’s vacated RB21 at Suzuka next week, with Red Bull swapping the two drivers after a difficult first two race weekends for Lawson at the senior team.

F1 news: Red Bull’s emergency meeting was actually about Verstappen

Helmut Marko has revealed that Red Bull’s summit meeting on Thursday was intended to “calmly address” Max Verstappen’s “wishes and criticisms” related to the RB21 car.

Verstappen’s hopes of winning a fifth consecutive World Championship in F1 2025 appear to be under threat following a muted start to the new season for Red Bull.

