F1 2026 power unit regulations look set to favor Honda, while Ferrari struggle into 2025.

This and more in today’s F1 news roundup for Sunday, March 9, 2025.

F1 news: Will Honda be the best powertrain supplier in 2026?

Honda has been tipped to create the best powertrain in Formula 1 during the next regulation cycle as new engine regulations will shake up the formbook next season.

F1 introduces revolutionary engine regulations next season in the first major engine shake-up since the introduction of the hybrid regulations in 2014, with a move to greater levels of electrification and the introduction of sustainable fuels.

F1 news: The Ferrari SF-25 may be more problematic than expected

The Ferrari SF-25 is currently not a “great upgrade” on the “problematic” Mercedes car driven by Lewis Hamilton last season.

That is the claim of former F1 technical director Gary Anderson, who says the 2025 Ferrari was not “driver friendly” at the recent pre-season test in Bahrain.

F1 news: Look out, Lewis: Charles is coming!

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has claimed that Charles Leclerc was “much faster” than Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton in F1 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

And he believes Hamilton’s motivation could suffer if he sees “no chance of winning” this season.

F1 news: Audi’s big Sauber personnel shake-up

Entering their final season in Formula 1 as Sauber, Sky F1’s David Croft says the team’s Audi F1 transition is not going “particularly smoothly” amidst huge personnel changes.

Having reached an agreement in 2022 to take over the Sauber team and turn it into the Audi F1 works team from 2026 onwards, the team’s transition has been a drawn-out process.

