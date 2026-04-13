Our F1 news from Monday has landed, with lots to take you through as a new week begins here on PlanetF1.com.

From news of a World Champion’s reunion to just how much this year’s cars diverge in design, we have a wide array covered from Monday, so let’s get you in the loop.

Irvine urging caution on Hamilton comeback form

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Former Ferrari driver, Eddie Irvine, has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton has quite caught the form of old in 2026 so far, with only a small sample size of races.

Speaking to Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said of Hamilton’s form potentially improving: “I wouldn’t take that for granted.

“In China, he finished on the podium for the first time with Ferrari, but that’s his circuit.

“In Japan, however, he was outclassed by Charles Leclerc throughout the weekend.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘outclassed’ by Charles Leclerc at Suzuka, says Eddie Irvine

Gounon reveals collapse after unwell double-stint in GT3

Jules Gounon, Max Verstappen’s teammate for the upcoming Nurburgring 24 Hours, revealed he “completely passed out” after double-stinting during Saturday night’s GT World Challenge Europe race at Paul Ricard, after suffering from food poisoning.

Verstappen’s GT3 colleague took part in the race as planned, but the effects of food poisoning saw him take to the medical centre for treatment.

He provided an update on his social media page, after a race that was understandably “probably one of the hardest I’ve ever done.”

Read more: Max Verstappen teammate’s health scare after collapse during gruelling Paul Ricard stint

Major design differences on one key F1 2026 part

If you delve into the differences between the cars in 2026, the arrival of a new regulation set means a wider variety of designs to come with it.

This is particularly true on the deflector array, a new part for the 2026 campaign – and the teams have taken different solutions up and down the grid for how to maximise it.

Matt Somerfield has more on this one.

Read more: F1 2026 deflector array designs reveal major team differences under new rules

DC: Eau Rouge and other iconic corners should be exempt from harvesting

David Coulthard posited the idea that certain corners, be it through their iconic status or potential hazards, should be exempt from drivers being allowed to harvest energy this season.

Of course, that may not always be possible in cases of drivers having run out of battery before a corner, but in unsighted corners where a high closing speed would be “very dangerous”, Coulthard thinks certain corners need to be protected for the drivers’ sakes.

“There’s points where you cannot see as you go over the rise, if there’s a car on the other side,” he said on the Up to Speed podcast, “so it should be exempt from being able to harness. I don’t know why they would, but by way of example.”

Read more: David Coulthard says Eau Rouge should be ‘exempt’ from battery harvesting

Hill set for 30-year Williams reunion

Damon Hill will take his title-winning William up the famous hill climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, before receiving an honour to dedicate the milestone.

Hill rejoined Williams as an ambassador ahead of the 2026 season, with the car having been restored to its period-correct specification by the Williams Heritage team.

Team principal James Vowles, reserve driver Luke Browning and ambassador Jamie Chadwick will all also be involved in the team’s activities at Goodwood, with the festival taking place from 9-12 July in Sussex.

Read more: Damon Hill to reunite with title-winning Williams FW18 at Goodwood