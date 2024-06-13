Thursday’s F1 news round-up is here, and with plenty of headlines to have come from around the paddock, as ever.

Elsewhere, Ferrari took part in the first of two days of Pirelli tyre testing at Mugello while Hyperpole took place at Le Mans, but here is what’s been said around the world of F1 news this Thursday.

Jacques Villeneuve tells Daniel Ricciardo the ‘truth hurts’

In a further doubling down on his position around Daniel Ricciardo, 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve believes the spat between the two has not reflected well.

“It’s very childish and people like Daniel are role models and they think that’s the right way to act,” Villeneuve told CryptoSportsBetting. “You have to be careful with that. I found that really strange when someone says I don’t care what people say. You need to have tough skin, in F1 you will be criticised and you have to take it. Don’t say something childish and insulting.

“I have no idea why Daniel Ricciardo is so protected but he has a huge aura around him. Good for him but imagine if he could back that up with results?

“He’s not lived up to expectations and he’s not consistent so he knows he’s not up to speed and he hasn’t had results that have been good enough. It’s that simple. There’s nothing wrong with saying that. Saying it might hurt but you’re in F1, just take it and move on. The truth hurts.”

Audi announce another signing as off-track efforts step up

Sauber have announced another senior signing for the launch of the Audi era, with Stefano Battiston having joined as chief commercial officer.

It’s a key role for the team through their need to secure sponsorships, work with those who are already putting money into the team, and Battiston will report directly to CEO Andreas Seidl with this move.

Daniel Ricciardo responds after Red Bull door shuts for now

Daniel Ricciardo has made no secret of his desire to make it back to Red Bull, but with Sergio Perez signing a new deal, both seats are now taken until at least 2026.

He remains undimmed in his ultimate goal, but if he remains at RB next season, he’ll also be happy.

“I don’t think it means anything like ‘that’s it’ in terms of [my prospects]. I don’t see it as: ‘Oh, maybe I won’t get a chance’,” he explained to reporters in Montreal.

“Personally, I’ve had one amazing result in Miami but the rest of my season has been not really what I expect out of myself.

“I want my season to go better than it is to really help with any opportunities like that. I’m also realistic.

“I feel like I still want it to be progressing quicker, but I do think we are taking steps and I still believe I can turn it around, just do better moving forward and just kick some butt.

“And obviously, if I’m here next year then that’ll also make me happy.”

George Russell asked if he’d ‘mentor’ Kimi Antonelli

One reporter asked George Russell if he would be willing to ‘mentor’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli if he became his team-mate next season, though PlanetF1.com understands no decision has yet been made on Mercedes’ driver line-up.

“I don’t necessarily think a driver, an extremely talented driver, would need mentoring by another driver,” Russell said of the teenager.

“I think you’ve got to find your own path, you got to make your own mistakes.

“I’d be more than happy to give advice and help along the way – I feel confident and I want the best for the team.”

F1 2026 regulations: Should they be delayed?

With the current F1 regulations showing just how close the teams can be at the moment, our own Thomas Maher looked at the case for and against sticking with the current regulation cycle for the time being.

The huge Formula 1 regulation changes due for 2026 have split opinion for now in their current form, with concerns over the field spreading back out again, cars being slower over a lap and more.

On the other hand, the power unit regulations are what encouraged the likes of Audi to join, Honda to reverse their decision to leave the sport and more.

