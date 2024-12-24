Jacques Villeneuve said he had an “absolute blast” working with Sky F1 in 2024, and added he would “be happy to do more” appearances in future.

The 1997 World Champion has been undertaking media work in Formula 1 for over a decade, and joined the Sky F1 team for the first time at the Canadian Grand Prix in June, before doing so again in Azerbaijan in September.

Jacques Villeneuve open to further Sky F1 appearances after 2024 debut

Villeneuve has been known for his forthright opinions on the state of Formula 1 in the past, such as his honest assessment of questioning why Daniel Ricciardo was still in Formula 1 while in Canada in June, alongside branding McLaren’s ‘papaya rules’ “pathetic” on his second appearance later in the season.

Having been a long-serving pundit on the French-speaking Canal+, he has added to his punditry repertoire with Sky Italia and now in English with the Sky F1 team in the UK.

When asked about his punditry work by Mirror Sport, Villeneuve said: “I’ve been having fun doing TV for over 10 years with Canal Plus, I’ve worked with Sky Italia and in 2024 I worked with Sky UK. I had an absolute blast! It was so fun, it was a big group but a really good group.

“I was surprised by how open the conversations were. Whether you agreed or disagreed in conversations, it got you thinking. Concerning next year, of course I would be happy to do more.”

Villeneuve’s former Williams team-mate Damon Hill confirmed he would be leaving the channel at the end of the 2024 season, having joined Sky back in 2012 and appeared among its rotational punditry panel ever since.

Hill posted on social media when confirming his departure: “It’s been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

