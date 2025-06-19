It has been another busy day in the world of F1 news, with Williams and Aston Martin making key signings.

All that and much more, as we look back at one of the most surreal days in Formula 1 history, on this day 20 years ago.

F1 news: Vowles commits long-term future to Williams

Williams team principal James Vowles has signed a new long-term contract with Williams, having first joined the team in 2023.

The length of the deal from Williams’ perspective was not specified, but Vowles is thrilled to continue the journey in his first role as a team boss.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door,” he said.

“This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories, and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again. Over the past two years, we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”

Aston Martin sign key Adrian Newey ally

At Silverstone, Aston Martin has brought former Red Bull chief engineer and head of simulation Giles Wood on board, after a stint away from Formula 1 working for Apple.

Wood played a key role behind the scenes in Red Bull’s early title-winning years, and he has joined the team as simulation and vehicle modelling director.

Lindblad responds to Verstappen ban threat after Super Licence award

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad, fresh from receiving an FIA Super Licence before his 18th birthday, was asked if he is involved in a contingency plan, should Max Verstappen receive a penalty point and, subsequently, a race ban at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Asked by PlanetF1.com if there have been any talks over a Racing Bulls or Red Bull Racing debut in the event Verstappen serves a race ban, Lindblad replied: “I don’t know. I haven’t been involved in those conversations.

“I mean, the Super Licence was requested in February. So I think it’s much more of a coincidence that it’s kind of been approved at a time when Max is a bit on the edge with the points.

“But I don’t know what the plan would be if something were to happen.”

A trip down memory lane, 20 years on

Bringing back one of our features now, which took an in-depth look at the infamous 2005 United States Grand Prix, which took place in Indianapolis 20 years ago today. (I know, I feel old too.)

Our own Thomas Maher took a deep dive into the events that unfolded that weekend, as only six cars took the start of the race.

That race weekend is certainly a far cry from the considerable success Formula 1 is enjoying Stateside these days.

Hamilton and Leclerc test £3m Ferrari F80

Ferrari released a video with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc taking their 1200bhp supercar, the F80, around Fiorano – and it’s safe to say both were impressed.

Both drivers commented on the car’s capabilities, with Leclerc highlighting the “unbelievable” braking capacity and Hamilton declaring outright that “this is the fastest road car I’ve ever been in.”

Leclerc joked afterwards that Hamilton’s drive left him with a “headache”, quipping: “I was trying to be nice, I was not pushing too much, not trying – he went flat out!”

Should he receive one, Leclerc confirmed his version of the F80 will be “full black”, as has been the case with his other custom Ferrari models, while Hamilton added: “Okay, I’ve got to order me one of these. It drives so nice!”

