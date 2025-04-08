Your F1 news has arrived, with a plan to save the spectacle in Formula 1, clarification of Franco Colapinto rumours and much more.

The world of Formula 1 never rests, and if you missed anything from the day, we’re here to catch you up on all of it.

F1 news: Clarkson’s plan to help spice up racing action

Jeremy Clarkson wrote that Formula 1 should not use tracks “where overtaking is difficult”, after a Japanese Grand Prix that saw a lack of on-track action.

The former Top Gear and Grand Tour host explained that “suitable” circuits that enable overtaking should be used, with fans’ considerations being weighed on more heavily than everyone else’s.

Ferrari reportedly set for new floor in Bahrain

Ferrari are due to bring a new floor to the Bahrain Grand Prix, according to reports from Italy, after running their cars with a higher ride height following Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification for excessive plank wear in China.

Hamilton has alluded to the car being developed, but did not confirm when new parts would be brought to the car.

Garcia posts from hospital after huge Barcelona crash

2023 F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia posted from hospital following a big crash in the Le Mans Cup at the weekend, understandably admitting she was “shaken” after colliding with the barriers in mid-air, following contact with a rival while racing for the lead.

She said she would stay in hospital for extra precautionary measures after the crash, in which she “inhaled some smoke” when her caught caught alight upon landing, thanking the marshals at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for their help as well.

The truth behind Franco Colapinto Monza rumours

Reports had circulated that Franco Colapinto was significantly faster than fellow Alpine reserve Paul Aron in the team’s TPC outing at Monza in recent days, but PlanetF1.com understands these to be wide of the mark.

Furthermore, PlanetF1.com understands Aron’s performance impressed Alpine, with the highly-rated Estonian set to carry out FP1 appearances for the team this year.

Alonso takes delivery of ‘titan’ for his personal garage

Having announced last year he was working in collaboration with his team in designing the Aston Martin Valiant, Fernando Alonso has taken delivery of his version of the road car – one of just 38 made.

Alonso took to his Instagram story to call it “art on wheels”, and the two-time World Champion’s new machine is due to retail at £2million, for those with enough pocket money.

With his own bespoke touches on his car, however, Alonso’s may be worth a touch more than that, if ever he decides to sell it one day.

