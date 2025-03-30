Former McLaren F1 driver Jochen Mass is currently in a stable condition following a recent “medical emergency”, his family has said.

As a result, Mass will be stepping back from public engagements while he undergoes his recovery.

Mass started 105 races in Formula 1, winning the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix for McLaren and earning seven other podiums, having acted as team-mate to several World Champions including Emerson Fittipaldi, James Hunt and Keke Rosberg during his career.

He went on to enjoy considerable success in sportscars, winning the 1989 24 Hours of Le Mans for Sauber, and in recent years has represented Mercedes as a brand ambassador, frequently driving historic cars at classic car meetings, as well as hill climbs such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Mass has also been credited as being a mentor to a young Michael Schumacher while he was making his way through the motorsport categories, having previously said he helped convince him to join Ferrari rather than the then-dominant Williams team after leaving Benetton.

The 78-year-old’s family confirmed he is stepping back from public engagements “for the foreseeable future” following a recent “medical emergency.”

A statement posted on Mass’ social media pages read: “The family of Jochen Mass, wishes to share that he is currently recovering from a recent medical emergency.

“While Jochen’s condition is stable, he will be stepping back from all public appearances and engagements for the foreseeable future as he focuses on his recovery.

“We as a family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and kindly request privacy during this time.

“We are wishing Jochen a speedy recovery.”

