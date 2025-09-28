While there has been no grand prix this Sunday, our F1 news selection comes after both Verstappens have been in racing action this weekend.

Fresh from Red Bull driver Max winning on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring alongside Chris Lulham, his father has been back behind the wheel.

Jos Verstappen wins rallying title

Hot on the heels of Max Verstappen’s win at the Nurburgring, Jos Verstappen took the Belgian Rally Championship to make it his first title success since 2008, in LMP2 machinery at the time.

Verstappen Sr and co-driver Renaud Jamoul came home third in the East Belgian Rally, the penultimate round of the season, to put him out of reach of nearest challenger Cherain Cedric with one rally to spare.

Read more: Jos Verstappen crowned champion after 17-year wait as Max takes Nurburgring win

Brown responds as McLaren valued at $5billion

Zak Brown has backed Formula 1 teams to continue growing in value, after a recent stake sale that gives the team a value PlanetF1.com understands to be in the region of $5billion [£3.74bn].

“Every time there’s a record deal, and whatever sport it is, everyone goes ‘oh, that was crazy’. And then you look back in five years, they’ve still gone up,” he told Bloomberg.

“I think our sport in particular has a lot of room for growth; 24 races, we have demand for probably 30 grands prix. The demand is strong.”

Read more: Zak Brown predicts F1 teams to continue record-breaking rise

Tsunoda: Red Bull ‘not giving up’ on Verstappen title

Despite the team playing down thoughts of a Max Verstappen fightback in the Drivers’ Championship this season, Yuki Tsunoda is willing to play his part to help his teammate.

“I think definitely, we are more confident in the coming races to perform better,” he said.

“So I’m sure we’re not giving up with this season, especially securing the Drivers’ Championship for Max, so I’ll try to extract performance as much as possible from the car that I have, and also at the same time for some races, if I can support him, that would be [good].”

Read more: Tsunoda: Red Bull and Verstappen ‘not giving up’ on F1 2025 title battle

Only way Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull revealed

Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, has said the Dutch driver would love to see out his career with Red Bull, and while any move in the future would ultimately be at the behest of the reigning World Champion, access to race-winning machinery is the absolute key to his career.

“Everything could change next year with the new regulations,” Vermeulen noted in conversation with De Telegraaf. “So it’s better to wait and see how things develop and who is where. Based on that, you can then look further ahead.

“It would be a fantastic story if he drove his entire Formula 1 career for Red Bull. But that will only happen if he has the equipment to win.”

Read more: Max Verstappen’s manager details ‘only’ way he can complete F1 career with Red Bull

Fernando Alonso using maximum brain capacity in Newey talks

Fernando Alonso has opened informal talks with Adrian Newey as he looks to provide input into Aston Martin’s 2026 design, which the famed ‘design guru’ of Formula 1 is fronting.

Such is his brain power, however, the two-time World Champion joked he has to be on form to be able to keep up.

“Yeah, he’s an incredible person, the best designer in the history of our sport, and everyone in the team is learning a lot from him,” said Alonso.

“There are moments when, to be able to understand him, you need to use all your brain capacity. Even if Adrian only uses five per cent, for us, for normal people, we need to use much more. [Laughs.]”

Read more: Alonso’s ‘brain capacity’ challenged in Adrian Newey F1 2026 progress update