Our round-up of F1 news centres on the 10-year marking of the accident that would end the life of a bright young talent in Formula 1, as we take a look back at the legacy left by Jules Bianchi.

For that and much more from the day, we have plenty for you to digest from this Saturday in the world of F1 news.

F1 news: Jules Bianchi remembered, 10 years after tragic accident

It’s pretty safe to say that Jules Bianchi was on an upward trajectory in Formula 1, before an accident behind the Safety Car at Suzuka in 2014 would see him left unconscious and, tragically, he would never recover.

His race number, 17, has been retired as a nod to his legacy and continued improvements to safety have been made since that day in Japan, a decade ago today.

Our own Thomas Maher has taken a look back at that moment, and the ramifications for Formula 1 as a result.

Read more: Remembering Jules Bianchi and his legacy, 10 years on

Helmut Marko’s latest Sergio Perez hint amid Red Bull uncertainty

Sergio Perez seemingly remains under pressure to perform to hold onto his Red Bull seat next year, though he has a contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Helmut Marko, as motorsport advisor at Red Bull, knows this, but hinted that he needs to keep up his best level for the remainder of the year if he is to remain at the top table.

“There is only a guarantee in Formula 1 sport if you perform accordingly,” he told RTL/ntv and sport.de.

Read more: Helmut Marko drops Sergio Perez ‘perform accordingly’ hint on Red Bull F1 2025 status

James Vowles hopeful for ‘exceptional’ F1 2026 engines at Mercedes

Having left Mercedes to take the reins at Williams, James Vowles believes his former team has done “exceptional” work on their F1 2026 engine, having penned an extension to their customer deal moving into the sport’s new era.

“I think Mercedes have done an exceptional job, which is why I was very happy to re-sign back up for an extension to it,” said Vowles on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“And I think you’re going to see differences between power units that do not exist today.

“Today, pretty much all the power units are much from muchness. I think that will change in ’26 and you’ll see a difference between the power units. I just don’t think it’ll be the levels you saw in 2014 where there was such a wide spread between the field.”

Read more: ‘Very clever’ Mercedes tactic uncovered in ‘exceptional’ F1 2026 power unit update

Who may be next to leave F1 after Daniel Ricciardo?

Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Formula 1 left us asking the question of who may be next to do so, given the hectic nature of trying to stay on the grid.

Our own Oliver Harden took on the challenge of naming the next five drivers to potentially be the ones to head out of the exit door, be it through retirement or otherwise.

Have a read and see if you agree.

Read more: The next five drivers most likely to leave F1 after Daniel Ricciardo axe

Your verdict on the big F1 2024 talking points

We’re happy to have you reading our work here on PlanetF1.com, and those of you who visit us regularly will have noticed some reader polls popping up over recent months as we expand our ways of getting you more and more involved in the action.

As such, we have now published the results of our first batch of polls regarding the biggest talking points so far this year, and some have been much more one-sided than we thought, while others were extremely balanced. You’re all full of surprises!

There will be more to come on this front, but have a read below of your thoughts on the season so far.

Read more: Revealed: Your verdict on the biggest talking points of the F1 2024 season