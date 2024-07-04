Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup comes straight from the British Grand Prix paddock with PlanetF1.com on the ground at Silverstone to hear the latest fallout from the clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in Austria.

Buckle up and hold on tight as we dash through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and more

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

Lando Norris no longer seeking Max Verstappen apology

Lando Norris has backtracked on his calls for Max Verstappen to issue an apology following their Austrian Grand Prix clash.

Norris originally claimed he would lose respect for Verstappen if the Red Bull driver did not take the blame for their dramatic collision at the Red Bull Ring last weekend.

On reflection, however, the McLaren driver admitted he “said some things he didn’t necessarily believe” in Austria, acknowledging there is no need for Verstappen to apologise after “a pretty pathetic incident.”

Max Verstappen doesn’t care about criticism after Lando Norris clash

Max Verstappen says he does not “give a s**t” about the criticism he receives after coming under fire for his clash with Lando Norris in Austria.

Hit with a 10-second time penalty and two points on his superlicence, Verstappen was found to be at fault for his collision with Norris in the closing laps in Austria.

Verstappen was widely criticised after the race, with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella claiming the FIA’s failure to punish him “properly” for a series of incidents against Lewis Hamilton in 2021 had emboldened the Red Bull driver to race with such uncompromising aggression.

Asked directly by PlanetF1.com if he deserved to be criticised, Verstappen delivered an explosive response.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris disagree over McLaren’s Max Verstappen theory

Lewis Hamilton has disagreed with Andrea Stella’s theory that Max Verstappen’s aggression stems from the FIA’s lack of action in 2021, leading to a cheeky Lando Norrris quip in the drivers’ press conference at Silverstone.

Hamilton came to blows with Verstappen on a number occasions in 2021, most memorably at Silverstone where the pair collided with dramatic consequences on the opening lap.

Hamilton was firm in disagreeing with Stella’s stance, with Norris remaking that the Mercedes driver would have “100 per cent” agreed just “two or three years ago.”

Andrea Stella questions Christian Horner’s ‘integrity’

Andrea Stella has questioned Christian Horner’s “integrity” following comments he made in the wake of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix drama.

Horner stood resolutely by Verstappen in the aftermath of the collision, telling his driver over team radio that Norris “didn’t behave correctly” during their battle before later claiming the McLaren driver “was trying to cause something up at Turn 3.”

The Red Bull team principal’s comments have not gone down well with Stella, who described Horner’s interjection as “pretty irreceivable.”

Daniel Ricciardo in talks with Williams?

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly in negotiations with Williams as he aims to secure a place on the F1 2025 grid amid mounting speculation over his Red Bull future.

Ricciardo is increasingly likely to lose his RB seat at the end of the season, with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko revealing this week that Liam Lawson will be offered a permanent place with the team for F1 2025.

It comes after Marko claimed Red Bull’s shareholders are keen to see RB (previously Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri) return to their roots as a team to train young drivers.

A prominent F1 reporter has claimed Ricciardo is talking to Williams as the team wait on a final decision from top target Carlos Sainz.

