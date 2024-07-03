It has been another busy day in the world of F1 news, and if you missed any of it, you have come to the right place.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are still dominating conversation, with the latter appearing on British radio this morning to talk about *that* moment from the weekend.

F1 news: More Lando Norris vs Max Verstappen reaction

Lando Norris’ message to Max Verstappen

In the aftermath of their crash at the Austrian Grand Prix, Lando Norris has said he looks forward to more battles with Max Verstappen in the future.

Norris told Radio X: “In general, I’m feeling good. I’m very excited for the British Grand Prix.

“But at the same time I reviewed everything, we’ve gone over stuff, and let’s say I won’t really change what I did.

“I was fighting, and that’s what we want – we want to fight. We don’t want to complain, we don’t want things to end like they did, both from Max’s side and from my side.

“So, that’s life sometimes. We’re fighting, we both want to win, and we’re going to push it to the limits – some slightly more than others.

“But at the same time, I’m excited. We’re going to have more fights together, and I look forward to those times.”

Johnny Herbert on Max Verstappen’s penalty and ‘intimidation’

Johnny Herbert, currently an FIA driver steward and one of the members of the panel in Austria over the weekend, expanded further on the reasons behind giving Verstappen a penalty over the weekend – and said the ‘intimidation’ factor in his racing is one tactic deployed by all the greats in years gone by.

“It was Max’s fault,” Herbert said.

When it was put to him about Verstappen making the move deliberately, Herbert clarified: “It is deliberate which is why I use the word intimidation where he goes to the very limits without getting himself in trouble. But he has always had this in his history.”

Christian Horner responds to Norris-Verstappen collision

After their clash in Austria, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that he believes both Norris and Verstappen have already spoken and doesn’t believe there’s an issue between them moving forward, but emphasised that Verstappen is not going to change how he goes racing in future.

“I understand they’ve spoken already, I don’t think there is any issue,” the Red Bull team boss told Sky Sports News.

“Certainly, from Max’s side, he’s not going to change. There’s an element, I think, of Lando learning how to race Max and they’re discovering that.”

Adrian Newey gives F1 timeline update on next move

Away from the driver market, the future of Adrian Newey is something everyone in the paddock is waiting to hear about with bated breath.

The Red Bull design guru confirmed that he’ll be looking to know where he’ll be going by the end of the year, with the sport’s most successful designer reported to be not short of offers for his services.

Asked if by “autumn/winter” time he’ll know what’s next, he replied: “That’s certainly a target, by then I’ll need to make my mind up.”

Putting the ‘red’ in Red Bull this weekend

And finally, Red Bull will don another fan-designed livery for the British Grand Prix this weekend, with a splash of extra red being put on the RB20 at Silverstone.

The team announced the livery on Wednesday morning as they get prepared for one of their home races, with their Milton Keynes base not too far from Silverstone.

It’s something of a departure from the colours to which we have become accustomed from Red Bull over time, and adding in a colour change for Williams, there will be a couple of different-looking cars to watch over the weekend.

