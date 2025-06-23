Monday’s F1 news includes Lando Norris leading tributes to former F1 presenter Steve Rider as Lewis Hamilton gets a new Ferrari team-mate for FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Christian Horner details biggest F1 changes since Red Bull appointment

In the second part of PlanetF1.com’s exclusive interview with Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal has detailed how the sport has changed since he was appointed in 2005.

Horner became the youngest team boss in F1 history at the age of 31 ahead of Red Bull’s debut season two decades ago.

He stands as one of the most successful team bosses in history, having led the team to six Constructors’ championships and eight Drivers’ titles with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris leads tributes to Steve Rider after mid-season retirement

McLaren driver Lando Norris has led tributes to former ITV F1 presenter Steve Rider after the popular broadcaster retired on Sunday.

Rider fronted ITV’s coverage of Formula 1 for three seasons between 2006 and 2008 after replacing Jim Rosenthal.

The 75-year-old, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023, made his final appearance on ITV’s coverage of the British Touring Car Championship at Oulton Park on Sunday.

F1 owners get green light to purchase MotoGP

Liberty Media, the company that owns the commercial rights to Formula 1, has received approval to acquire MotoGP in a $4.8 billion deal.

The American company will take on an 86 per cent stake in Dorna, the company which holds the commercial rights to MotoGP, following an intensive investigation by the European Commission.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that a decision on the matter was expected with confirmation arriving on Monday.

Ferrari junior to deputise for Charles Leclerc in FP1 at Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari junior Dino Beganovic will drive Charles Leclerc’s car in the first practice session at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, the team has confirmed.

It marks the second time that Beganovic has replaced Leclerc so far this season, with the Monegasque also making way in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

Meanwhile, McLaren junior Alex Dunne will deputise for Lando Norris in FP1 at the Red Bull Ring.

Valtteri Bottas drops F1 2026 comeback hint with Cadillac clip

Rumours that Valtteri Bottas could make a sensational Formula 1 comeback with Cadillac in F1 2026 are in overdrive after a social media post by the Mercedes reserve driver.

Bottas rejoined the Mercedes team in a reserve role for F1 2025 after losing his Sauber race seat at the end of last season.

Bottas has posted a clip to social media of himself eyeing up a Cadillac road car, at one stage remarking: “Oh wow, that’s actually a nice seat. I wouldn’t mind.”

